Dead by Daylight Has a New Most-Played Killer

86-year-old Shirley Curry, also known as Skyrim Grandma, is hoping to see The Elder Scrolls 6 released before she dies. Curry is one of many millions of people who are fans of Bethesda's beloved RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but a lot of players have grown attached to hearing her talk about the game and watching her play it because of her age. Although gaming isn't just for kids or young adults, many have found it refreshing to find someone as old as Curry is still actively enjoying video games and sharing her experiences on her massive YouTube channel. She's gained so much notoriety that Bethesda promised to include her in The Elder Scrolls 6 in some capacity. She's already been to Bethesda to be photographed and scanned so they can accurately make her model.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO