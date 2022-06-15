ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oil and Gas prices effective June 15, 2022

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4:33 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Natural Gas —$7.54 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.666; Mid-grade: $4.964; Premium: $5.209; Diesel: $5.263

Yesterday – Regular: $4.657; Mid-grade: $4.961; Premium: $5.205; Diesel: $5.260

Year ago - Regular: $2.746; Mid-grade: $3.004; Premium: $3.239; Diesel: $2.957

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Wednesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$111.75

Oklahoma Sour

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 24

COMPLETION

Coal: Pablo Energy II LLC; Don No. 2H-13 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-01N-09E; 2,617,000 cu-ft gas per day, 20 barrels oil per day; TD 11,906.

Craig: NEOK Production Co. LLC; Snedden No. 21-29A Well; W1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 of 29-27N-19E; 5 barrels oil per day; TD 982.

Pittsburg: Calyx Energy III LLC; Eagle No. 2-5-29WH Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 05-07N-13E; TD 15,500.

INTENT TO DRILL

Dewey: Brown & Borelli Inc.; Harrel No. 1-25 Well; W1/2 W1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 of 25-16N-19W; TD 16,630.

Garvin: CPRP Services LLC; Prairie No. 0404 33-28 5SXH Well; N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 28-04N-04W; TD 17,210.

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln Southeast Oswego Unit No. 42-4HO Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 18-17N-05W; TD 12,117.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln Southeast Oswego Unit No. 43-4HO Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 13-17N-06W; TD 12,236.

Marshall: XTO Energy Inc.; Beasley No. 5-6H31X Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 31-04S-06E; TD 19,190.

Pittsburg: Calyx Energy III LLC; Eagle No. 1-32-29WH Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 05-07N-13E; TD 14,700.

Calyx Energy III LLC; Eagle No. 1-5-29WH Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 05-07N-13E; TD 15,500.

Calyx Energy III LLC; Eagle No. 3-5-29WH Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 05-07N-13E; TD 15,500.

kgou.org

Communities in southeast Oklahoma run out of water as they wait for repairs

The Sardis Lake Water Authority found on June 8 that their treated water was five times cloudier than the standard limit. This leaves the water provided to residents in local communities from Sardis Lake at risk of contamination from bacteria and other microorganisms. Contract engineers with WesTech, a Utah-based engineering...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Maintenance To Shutdown Broken Arrow Expressway Ramps At I-44

The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation will be closing the ramps from both the east and westbound Broken Arrow Expressway to the westbound I-44. They say this is part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project in the area. Westbound 44 will remain narrowed at the interchange. The ramps should reopen on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Z94

Thanks To The Rain, Oklahoma Is Flush With Poison Ivy

Just three months ago, Oklahoma was categorized as experiencing a D3 Extreme Drought. We didn't get much rain in the fall and even though the snow came every two weeks like clockwork through winter, it wasn't enough moisture to save the state from the dryness. That all changed over sping.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

10-foot long alligator found Oklahoma lake euthanized

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore. The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option. On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Look Inside the Most Expensive House for Sale in Oklahoma and See What $6,950,000 Will Buy!

Take a quick virtual tour of the most expensive house, better yet mega-mansion that's currently for sale in Oklahoma. I came across this listing by accident while browsing about and looking at houses on Zillow.com and was blown away. You'd be surprised at just how many mansions the Sooner State has, this one however could be the biggest and best yet! Take a look at the photo gallery below and you'll quickly see why!
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma House, Senate fail to reach deal on tax cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House and Senate have failed to reach a deal on a tax cut package that Gov. Kevin Stitt was urging them to pass. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt called the Legislature into a special session to consider cutting the state’s sales tax on groceries and reduce the individual income tax rate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,059,864. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 544. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Almost $70 Million in Pandemic Relief Projects Head to Governor

Almost $70 million in pandemic relief projects now await approval by Gov. Kevin Stitt as the Oklahoma Legislature continued work Wednesday on a special session on the state’s share of $1.87 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The House approved a package of seven bills on Wednesday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
