Snoop Dogg to Be First Guest on Pal Martha Stewart’s New Podcast

By Paul Grein
 3 days ago

Snoop Dogg will be the guest on the first episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” an iHeartRadio Original Podcast. The episode will debut on Wednesday (June 22).

The friendship and  business relationship between the patrician, Barnard-educated Stewart, 80, and the once-controversial rapper, 50, is a subject of fascination to many.

“Every time I go anywhere all they want to know is ‘How’s Snoop?’” Stewart says on the podcast, to which Snoop replies, “You don’t think I get approached all the time by people that say ‘Do you think you can get me a picture of Martha; do you think you can get an autograph?’”

The rapper and the lifestyle tycoon have teamed frequently in recent years. In 2016, VH1 premiered Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party , featuring games, recipes, and musical guests. VH1 launched a spin-off, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge , in 2019. The two also starred in a T-Mobile commercial during Super Bowl LI in February 2017. Earlier this year, they co-hosted The Puppy Bowl XVII, which aired on Animal Planet and streamed on Discovery+.

Additional guests on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” will include Kris Jenner, Alex Rodriguez , “plant explorer” Dan Hinkley and Stewart’s friends and creative collaborators Kevin Sharkey and Douglas Friedman.

“I am thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia on my first-ever original podcast series,” Stewart said in a statement. “I think listeners will deeply enjoy these engaging conversations on life and business, which include many interesting takeaways from the notable guests I have the pleasure of interviewing.”

“Martha is one of the most successful names in business and media, and we’re delighted to have her join the iHeartPodcast Network,” said Will Pearson, COO of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Martha has an uncanny ability to connect with her audiences and we believe she will offer listeners incredible brand-building and leadership advice to help them find more success in their business endeavors and life journeys.”

In a promotional clip, Stewart says, “I’m often interviewed. Now I’m asking questions. Conversations with people who intrigue and inspire me and those I think have interesting things to say…We cover the personal and the professional – everything from family to fun to building empires.”

Listeners will also get a glimpse into Stewart’s daily life through audio diary segments.

“The Martha Stewart Podcast” will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and will be available at launch on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

iHeartMedia is the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac .

