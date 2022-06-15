ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County housing development proposal approved, set to build thousands of homes

By Amanda Dukes
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Development review committee approved a proposal Wednesday to build a huge development in St. Cloud that would bring 7,800 new residents to the east side of Lake Toho. It's referred to as the Whaley Platt Development and the plan is to...

Karen Awad
3d ago

If this is just another housing development what are we doing? We NEED affordable housing, not more houses and big profits. We NEED affordable housing for seniors and families..

Ellis Iverson
3d ago

yes we need a affordable housing in Osceola your billing houses and making profit off of it but what about the residents that had been staying here all this time you running us out of our county for what reason to make a profit you're not putting affordable housing here for minorities only thing that you're doing is escalating crime if people don't have nowhere to sleep or shower dude because you're raising the rent what's going on out here in Osceola county we need more housing for the residents out here to live no more of this

A.Lap
3d ago

make things more expensive than what they already are in Kissimmee... as far as impact..keep chopping in down trees because that's got to be good for the Eco system

