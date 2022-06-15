Osceola County housing development proposal approved, set to build thousands of homes
By Amanda Dukes
WESH
3 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Development review committee approved a proposal Wednesday to build a huge development in St. Cloud that would bring 7,800 new residents to the east side of Lake Toho. It's referred to as the Whaley Platt Development and the plan is to...
APOPKA, Fla. — A Central Florida developer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Apopka, alleging that a restriction put on property within the city’s “crown jewel” mandating housing for wealthy individuals violates the Florida Fair Housing Act. Southwick Commons, Ltd, a subsidiary of Wendover...
Osceola County has advised that a network of streets in the Tropical Park, Cotton Village and Sun Pointe areas north of Kissimmee, north of Carroll Street and west of Orange Blossom Trail, are tentatively scheduled for resurfacing beginning next week. The work is scheduled for Tuesday (June 21) through July...
Monday, June 27, 2022, is National HIV Testing Day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and more often if they participate in activities that may increase their risk of getting HIV.
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A recent land sale is showing signs of movement for a long-awaited development in Mount Dora and Lake County. It may look like farmland for now, but Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile sees so much potential. “It really is endless,” Stile said. The 850...
DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of extreme heat this weekend, Seminole County is preparing to activate cooling centers to provide relief. As temperatures continue to soar in Central Florida, the county is planning to active the extreme weather plan in place for high heat. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County’s extreme weather plan is only activated when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, which we’re told in Florida, is when the heat index is expected to rise above 106. That’s what’s expected Saturday. Seminole County Emergency Manager,...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The federally funded “Our Florida” program designed to help those in need pay for rent and utilities stopped accepting applications last month. But some who were approved for rental assistance before that deadline said Our Florida is not paying as promised. Channel 9 spoke...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Seminole County commissioners voted to move forward to convert a historic school into a new community center for East Altamonte area residents. The historically Black Rosenwald School on Merritt Street closed its doors in 2011 and was purchased by the county eight years later. Irvin...
Acram Group (Website), a New York-based development firm, is planning a new 19-story mixed-use project in the North Quarter, just north of downtown Orlando. The $96.5 million project is being sized up for properties at 924 and 934 N. Magnolia Avenue [GMap] just to the north of the Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex. The current buildings would be replaced with two new towers featuring 386 units.
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked that a statewide grand jury be set up to examine networks that illegally smuggle people into the state as part of an investigation that also would focus on local governments that he says violate state law by adopting "sanctuary" policies. DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court requesting that the grand jury be impaneled. The Republican governor announced the petition at a news conference with law enforcement agents in Pensacola where he also signed into law a bill that would require county jails to assist federal agents with immigration...
The six AdventHealth hospitals in Volusia, Flagler and Lake counties earned a unique distinction recently in a national safety survey by the Leapfrog Group, when all received an “A” safety rating. The hospitals make up the North Region of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “The recognition by the...
Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man who left a fatal crash in Polk County early Friday sped away from deputies at over 100 mph before they where able to arrest him at his home, according to the sheriff’s office. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run crash...
A panel of the Florida commission that oversees police to make sure they are competent and ethical will meet on Tuesday to decide whether there is probable cause to revoke Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s law enforcement certification. If probable cause is found, the full Florida Criminal Justice Standards &...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a vehicle fire that occurred in Volusia County. The fire happened around 6:38 p.m. in DeLand, troopers say. A Ford Explorer was headed westbound on I-4 near mile marker 123. A 59-year-old man from Winter Springs spotted...
