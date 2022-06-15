ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

Explore this $1 million island for sale at Lake of the Ozarks

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. – Wonder what life might be like on an island? One property for sale at the Lake of the Ozarks could help you to explore that dream.

A private, one-acre island on the lake is on the market for $1 million. The land is located in the northern part of the LOTO region at Cliff Dr. Lot 19 in Morgan County.

You might recognize the island as part of the “Twin Islands” on the main channel of the lake. The property sits a short boat ride away from several restaurants and attractions in Sunrise Beach, including Camden Resort, Franky & Louie’s and Shady Gators. The island also offers a prime viewing experience for boat races and peak tourism season.

Top story: 3 men charged after child shot during carjacking attempt in north St. Louis

The property is listed on behalf of Michael Swift with Swift & Co Realty, an extension of EXP Realty. While it hits the market for the third time in three years, Swift says a property like this rarely becomes available in the LOTO region.

“Lake of the Ozarks has blown up in the past few years, and they’re not making any more islands,” said Michael Swift, broker associate with EXP Realty, LLC.

Check out the $1 million island for sale

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0XSF_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1Lrx_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrmzI_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nViC1_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eLAY_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYll4_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gf5lz_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a7wK_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY7Yb_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWJaS_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVm9A_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GsOM_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSJt6_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3y8K_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWwI8_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjTD5_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itSnL_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7xsX_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLL8g_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yD1t_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekAy3_0gBx3m6300
    Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)

Opportunity awaits for the next investor. Right now, the land is permitted for a dock, gentle terrain, electricity and a partial seawall. One of the previous owners also began some architectural work around a few trees, but Swift says it’s unclear what kind of structure was intended.

“It’s kind of a little bit of a mystery,” said Swift. “Somebody was taking a swing at it, the current owners bought it, and now they want to make a move on it.”

Trending: Explore this $1 million island for sale at Lake of the Ozarks

The next owners could choose to build on that foundation in the form of a business, home or something even more unique to the lake.

“This listing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a buyer at the Lake of The Ozarks,” said Landree Hills with EXP Realty. “This would be an unbelievable location for a private estate or to make into an AirBNB Experience like nothing the lake has ever seen.”

Swift says the current property owners are motivated to sell and might consider a counter offer. For a closer look at the latest listings from EXP Realty, click here or call 866-224-1761. EXP Realty shared the attached photos and a video tour of the property with FOX2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
lakeexpo.com

216 Porter Mill Bend Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

It's the gentle lot in the quiet neighborhood with the lovely view you are looking for. Wonderful lakefront home in a subdivision of well-kept homes and nice neighbors. Spacious, well built with stucco exterior,3 car garage, plenty of parking & beautiful yard. Lakeside has a gentle walkway to the water with few steps, lakeside screened in porch, storage room on the side of the house for yard tools or man cave and a nice two well boat dock with swim platform, storage locker, fish cleaning station with boat lifts included. Practical floor plan with over 4200 sq ft, master suite with jetted tub, walk in shower and his and her closets. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, main level office, open lakeside living room and large family room on the lower level with loads of unfinished storage, as well. By water you're at the 38 mile marker where the boating is better! Sellers have already starting moving to be closer to family. This one checks all the boxes! Call today and make your dream come true.
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Horsepower Hottie Pool Party at Camden On The Lake

WHERE: Horny Toad Entertainment Complex, 2359 Bittersweet Rd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Enjoy live music tonight by Dirt Road Addiction at Horny Toad's!. The Horny Toad Entertainment Complex is home of some the best nightlife at the Lake of the Ozarks. We feature some of the most exciting, action packed, get-on-the-dance-floor acts from a wide range of artists. Whether you’re looking for great local flavor or regional favorites, we’ve got them all at the Horny Toad.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Sunrise Beach, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Sunrise Beach, MO
Sports
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Electric cooperative customers across mid-Missouri asked to conserve energy

Electric customers across mid-Missouri are being asked to conserve energy as three days of record-high temperatures take their toll on energy supplies. Associated Electric Cooperative is the power supplier for several regional electric cooperatives across Missouri. That includes Three Rivers Electric Cooperative, Boone and Callaway Electric Cooperatives, as well as electric cooperatives in Crawford, Gasconade and Laclede Counties. Members were notified that energy supplies might be tight on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. That’s due to an unseasonably hot weather pattern, unplanned outages at generating units, and a decline in wind power.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Of The Ozarks#Exp#Loto#Cliff Dr Lot 19#The Twin Islands#Swift Co Realty#Exp Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters investigate fire damaging restaurant in Dixon, Mo.

DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon. Firefighters responded to the Wagon Wheel restaurant around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Dennis Lachowicz says they were able to respond within minutes. “We were informed that there was...
DIXON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City administrator of Jefferson City gives recommendation for next chief of police

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The city administrator for Jefferson City has recommended Captain Eric Wilde as the next chief of police for the city. Under the city charter, the city administrator makes their recommendation for department heads. The recommendation then goes to the mayor and city council who make the final decision. The letter to the mayor The post City administrator of Jefferson City gives recommendation for next chief of police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
maconhomepress.com

Columbia girl chosen as National Model-with local ties

Bria Malone, a nine-year-old from Columbia, MO, was sought out by national designer, Rachel Allan to model for her Fall 2022 Perfect Angel Line. Bria initially went to Houston, Texas, home of the Rachel Allan headquarters, where she had a full day of hair and makeup before both photo and video shoots.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

One dead in fatal car crash on US 54

A Jefferson City woman and an Eldon man were involved in a fatal car crash on US 54. Involved in the crash were Mary Chegwidden, 84, and Shaun McClure 40. The crash occurred at 3:17 pm Thursday, June 16. Officials said McClure's vehicle struck Chegwidden's vehicle after Chegwidden's failed to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy