Explore this $1 million island for sale at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. – Wonder what life might be like on an island? One property for sale at the Lake of the Ozarks could help you to explore that dream.

A private, one-acre island on the lake is on the market for $1 million. The land is located in the northern part of the LOTO region at Cliff Dr. Lot 19 in Morgan County.

You might recognize the island as part of the “Twin Islands” on the main channel of the lake. The property sits a short boat ride away from several restaurants and attractions in Sunrise Beach, including Camden Resort, Franky & Louie’s and Shady Gators. The island also offers a prime viewing experience for boat races and peak tourism season.

The property is listed on behalf of Michael Swift with Swift & Co Realty, an extension of EXP Realty. While it hits the market for the third time in three years, Swift says a property like this rarely becomes available in the LOTO region.

“Lake of the Ozarks has blown up in the past few years, and they’re not making any more islands,” said Michael Swift, broker associate with EXP Realty, LLC.

Check out the $1 million island for sale

Swift & CO Realty / EXP Realty (866-224-1761)

Opportunity awaits for the next investor. Right now, the land is permitted for a dock, gentle terrain, electricity and a partial seawall. One of the previous owners also began some architectural work around a few trees, but Swift says it’s unclear what kind of structure was intended.

“It’s kind of a little bit of a mystery,” said Swift. “Somebody was taking a swing at it, the current owners bought it, and now they want to make a move on it.”

The next owners could choose to build on that foundation in the form of a business, home or something even more unique to the lake.

“This listing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a buyer at the Lake of The Ozarks,” said Landree Hills with EXP Realty. “This would be an unbelievable location for a private estate or to make into an AirBNB Experience like nothing the lake has ever seen.”

Swift says the current property owners are motivated to sell and might consider a counter offer. For a closer look at the latest listings from EXP Realty, click here or call 866-224-1761. EXP Realty shared the attached photos and a video tour of the property with FOX2.

