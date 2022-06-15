ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

City record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

-11:18 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue. -9:09 p.m.: warrant....

Sidney Daily News

County record

-6:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 16000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center. -4:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 of block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center. Fire, rescue. THURSDAY. -5:31 a.m.:...
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Bradley J. Winsler, 33, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Lynette R. Long, 58, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Don’t drop the club

SIDNEY — Fifth grade students from across Shelby County have been attending the 10th annual Shelby County Sheriff’s Office summer Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Camp throughout the month of June. Students are attending the camp at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 138 and are being exposed...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- C.E. Price will open on Friday of this week a barber shop in the room over Bustetter and Weingartner’s meat store. John H. Taft and Bros., of this city, have purchased the dry good, stock, fixtures, lease and goodwill of W.L. Roebuck and Co. at Delphos. The store will be in charge of Mr. Taft’s brother, Thaddeus.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see a rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw an increase this past week. There are currently 299 active COVID cases in the county — up 24 cases from the 274 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,255 cases of COVID-19 with 368 hospitalizations...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

LIMA — Barry and Debra Muskus, of Lima, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 18 with a Celebration Mass at St. Gerard Church in Lima with a dinner to follow at Milano Café. A celebration dance is planned for Sunday, June 19, in Dayton. Barry and...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County joins New BroadbandOhio program

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and the BroadbandOhio office announced the BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator cohort on June 15, and one of the four teams is Shelby County. The purpose of the broadband community accelerator program is to prepare communities around Ohio for broadband funding opportunities...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ohio food banks seek more funding

LIMA — Food banks throughout Ohio, including the West Ohio Food Bank, are asking Ohio lawmakers to release additional funding to help these organizations meet increased demand. The Ohio Association of Food Banks is requesting that the state release $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Meeting Randi

Kate Westerheide, 2, held by her mother, Molly Westerheide, both of Sidney, gets a good look at a female African penguin named Randi that was brought to the Amos Memorial Public Library by the Newport Aquarium on Friday, June 17. Molly said “It was a great experience.” She was thankful that the library holds such programs for the community. Kate is also the daughter of Doug Westerheide. Visitors learned about what fish penguins like to eat, how they can live up to 40 years in captivity and that there was an extinct penguin that grew up to 6 feet tall.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Auxiliary honors members

The Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on May 14. The Auxiliary Unit 217 recognized three women — Mary Carey, Judy Thaman and Rosalind Russell — for their outstanding service. Anyone who would like to join the Auxiliary and has an immediate relative who served in the Armed Forces, should contact a member.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include approving a contract with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for various employees; approvin temporary appropriations and amending current approporiations; approve a c0ntract for a mult-site air conditioner contractor; and approve personnel items.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State announces next president

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees has announced Christopher D. Spradlin as the College’s sixth President. Spradlin currently serves as executive vice president and provost of Edison State, having begun his duties in July of 2016. “The Edison State Board of Trustees was pleased...
EDISON, OH
Sidney Daily News

National Museum USAF to host Korean War Memorial Replica Exhibit

DAYTON — National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors are invited to remember the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Korean War and honor those who served by visiting a replica exhibit of the Korean War Veterans Memorial from Washington, D.C. This replica exhibit, which will be...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Auxiliary announces 2022 scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships. The recipients are Aleah Johnson, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Eastern Michigan University with a major in Nursing; Quinci Voisard, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center, who is attending Cedarville University with a major in Nursing; Tristan Fleckenstein, a graduate of Fort Loramie, who is attending The Ohio State University with a major in Pre-Med Health Sciences and Rehabilitation; Shea Borchers, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending The University of Dayton with a major in Nursing; and Eva Bolin, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Ohio University with a major in Psychology.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert Series begins with The Hamiltons

TROY — Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert Series has been a champion of regional music for the last 10 years. Its mission has been to support amazing regional musicians. The theme of the concerts is current, regional, original music, all of which will be available for free in the Hayner Courtyard four Tuesday nights in July.
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Russia baseball: 1971 + 51 = 2022

The Shelby County Athletic League won its first ever state team title when Russia brought home top honors in baseball in 1971. This past Saturday the Raiders did it again. In between, the league claimed an additional 29 OHSAA crowns in various sports. Current total is 31 for teams along with almost that many event titles in track (30).
RUSSIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Legion baseball

Sidney American Legion Post 217’s Gavin Roberts runs for third as Napoleon Legion’s Abe Delano watches at Custenborder Field on Wednesday, June 15. The Napoleon Legion won 10 to 4.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pick 4 golf winners named

SIDNEY — Hot golf! Shelby Oaks Ladies League kept the water flowing and the golf balls rolling Wednesday morning. The Game of the Day was Pick Four. Each player was restricted to her putter and three other clubs of her choosing to play the 9-hole round. First Flight: Karen...
SIDNEY, OH

