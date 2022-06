Tyron Woodley believes the UFC pushes fighters too quickly and Sage Northcutt and Paige VanZant are the perfect examples. The UFC often signs young, up-and-coming prospects but the problem with them fighting in the UFC so young is the fact they are fighting the best in the world, which is a problem according to Woodley. Along with that, the promotion has to carefully matchmake them which they didn’t do to both Northcutt and VanZant as both struggled and ultimately left the UFC.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO