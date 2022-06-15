ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Helmet lost by firefighter during water rescue found 3 years later, 422 miles away

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpQVL_0gBx23gw00

June 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania firefighter's helmet, lost during a water rescue, was found three years later after floating 422 miles to Kentucky.

Daniel Hughes said he was kayaking in the Ohio River in Maysville, Ky., when he found a bright yellow helmet tangled in some debris on the riverbank.

"I thought at the time that maybe it was a hard hat or a ball, something like that, but I got it into the boat and it was a firefighter's helmet with the owner's ID still attached to it," Hughes told The Ledger Independent newspaper.

Hughes shared photos of the helmet, which belonged to Franklin Park, Pa., firefighter Dave Vodarick, to the Franklin Park Fire Department's Facebook page, where it came to the attention of Chief Bill Chicots.

"The helmet belonged to Dave Vodarick, he's been a member of our fire department since 1974; he lost the helmet during a water rescue in October 2019," Chicots said.

He said the rapidly moving water nearly carried Vodarick away, and was successful in taking the helmet off his head.

"The chief said they went back and looked for the helmet but never found it, it took three years for it to end up here in Maysville," Hughes said.

Hughes said he is making arrangements with Chicots to mail the helmet back to the department.

"The chief told me they are actually going to put the helmet in their trophy case; they never expected to see it again," Hughes said.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with Train

Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with TrainSCDN Photo Archive. A semi-truck driver in Ohio was given a citation after a train crashed into his trailer. Kwaku Wiredu entered a railroad crossing after being stuck in traffic in Coldwater. A train then collided with the trailer which caused it to hit a nearby building.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
City
Maysville, KY
Metro News

Another tangled mess for line crews to tackle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Line crews who were near completion of a week-long effort to restore power across parts of West Virginia had additional days tacked onto the task Friday in a matter of minutes. “We peaked Tuesday morning at about 70,000 outages in West Virginia. We just had that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Jefferson Township Crash

One motorist was injured in a one car crash that occurred earlier this month in Jefferson Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Julie Martin of Saxonburg was traveling on Fisher Road in Jefferson Township just before 8pm on June 10th when she failed to stop at a stop sign near Hannahstown Road.
SAXONBURG, PA
Wave 3

5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people were hurt in an explosion in Kentucky Thursday afternoon. Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent says it happened at an oil well in the southeastern part of the County, outside Albany, near the intersection of Highways 696 and 1076. According to the Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Ledger Independent
UPI News

Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi

June 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Wyoming said a non-native opossum found hiding under a house likely hitched a ride on a semi truck from another state. The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas responded to the Western Hills neighborhood, west of Rock Springs, after a resident reported spotting an opossum under his house.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI, OH
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
380K+
Followers
59K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy