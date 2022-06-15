ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carole Radziwill’s ex Adam Kenworthy drools over Kelly Bensimon at NYC party

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Carole Radziwill’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, was practically drooling over another “Real Housewives of New York” alum at a recent party in New York City, Page Six has learned.

An eyewitness who was at the June 2 soirée – an exclusive event at the Park Lane New York hotel in Manhattan – tells us the celebrity chef, 37, spent his “whole” evening intensely “checking out” Kelly Bensimon, who was in a strapless black dress and boots.

Our insider says Kenworthy did nothing to hide his apparent crush, telling us that “many other” attendees also took note of his fixation on the 54-year-old supermodel.

Kenworthy and Radziwill dated for several years while she was on “RHONY.”
As Bensimon was leaving the party, we’re told Kenworthy managed to say hello from afar, which elicited a “smile and wave” from the former reality star.

He also got one last very obvious look at Bensimon’s booty as she exited the venue, according to the insider.

We’re told Kenworthy stared at Bensimon the “whole” night.
However, the admiration was apparently not reciprocated.

“While it may be true that Kenworthy was ‘eyeing Kelly all night’ at the opening event for the Park Lane hotel, they never actually spoke that evening – or ever for that matter – nor does she even know who he is,” a rep for Bensimon told us.

Page Six has also reached out to Kenworthy for comment.

We’re told Kensworthy said hello to Bensimon from afar.
Meanwhile, a friend of Kenworthy’s tells us that “there is nothing going on here” and that the information we received is “incorrect.”

On the topic of his love life, the pal adds that the recent rumors about him also being romantically linked to Elle Macpherson are untrue, insisting he “is not dating” and “has never dated” the Australian supermodel.

Despite rumors, we’re told Kenworthy is not romantically linked to Elle Macpherson.
Kenworthy and Macpherson, 58, have known each other for some time. In November 2018, they were photographed jetting out of a Sydney airport together on business for her brand, WellCo, for which he is an ambassador.

But the two really sparked romance rumors in April when they released an Instagram video in promotion of Earth Day.

Macpherson was Gilles Bensimon’s first wife.
In the short clip, Kenworthy was seen giving Macpherson an intimate hug from behind as she leaned into him and let out a flirtatious belly laugh.

“Are you two together? So cute!” one person commented, with another adding, “Oh my God you guys are so adorable!!!”

Kelly’s marriage to Gilles Bensimon lasted for a decade.
A third user pointed out, “He definitely has a thing for older women.”

Interestingly enough, both Macpherson and Bensimon were married to French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1986 to 1989 and from 1997 to 2007, respectively.

