MMSD ditches mask requirement for start of summer semester

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Students and staff with the Madison Metropolitan School District won’t be required to mask up at the start of the summer semester, district leaders announced Wednesday.

The new policy goes into effect at the start of the district’s summer semester, which kicks off Monday, June 20. While masks will not longer be required, district leaders said they’re still “highly recommended.”

In early May, with just over a month left in the school year, the district decided to extend the mask mandate on a rolling basis, citing at the time rising COVID-19 in Dane County.

District officials said masks may be required again down the line if COVID-19 conditions call for it or if masking is recommended by local health officials.

Spokesperson Tim LeMonds said students and staff may be required to mask up in certain cases, including if someone is showing any symptoms of a respiratory illness. Individuals will also be required to mask in district buildings for five days after isolating at home following a positive COVID-19 test.

Anyone identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will also be required to mask up for a period of time, which will be determined after completing a health screening with the district.

LeMonds said the district’s latest decision came via a unanimous recommendation from the district’s team of medical advisors.

