ANTHONY, Texas -- A man wanted for murder in Anthony, Mexico, was caught in Texas, after nearly three months on the run, according to officials. Members of the Anthony, Texas police department assigned to the Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce took Alejandro Salas into custody Wednesday around noon. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident and is currently awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

ANTHONY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO