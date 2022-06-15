ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan are among the many A-listers joining Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts origin film Unfrosted

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming Pop-Tarts movie is getting a healthy dose of star power after Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan signed on to its swelling cast.

Netflix, which will distribute the film, announced a bevy of new cast members for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story on Wednesday, via Deadline.

The news of her casting comes the same day that McCarthy, 51, had her comedy series God's Favorite Idiot premiere, also for Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZWi4_0gBx11xh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAWQT_0gBx11xh00

Although few details have been released about Unfrosted, it's reportedly inspired by the invention of the sugary breakfast treat and Seinfeld's recurring bit about them.

In a 2012 interview with the New York Times, the comedian described the painstaking process of crating his Pop-Tart bit, which he said took years to perfect.

Schumer, 41, appears to be going back to comedic roles after appearing in last year's critically acclaimed psychological drama The Humans.

Gaffigan, 55, has kept up a steady stream of film roles in recent years, but like Schumer he's best known for his popular stand-up shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acFmt_0gBx11xh00
Mysterious: Although few details have been released about Unfrosted, it's reportedly inspired by the invention of the sugary breakfast treat and co-writer, director and star Seinfeld's recurring bit about them; seen in 2018 in Philadelphia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yqBS_0gBx11xh00
Funny man: Jim Gaffigan, 55, is also in the cast. He has kept up a steady stream of film roles in recent years, but like Schumer he's best known for his popular stand-up shows; seen in 2020 in LA

Also making a splash in the cast is Hugh Grant, who is set to appear in the Guy Ritchie–directed spy comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre later in the year.

Mr. Robot actor Christian Slater will also join the cast, as will James Marsden, who was last featured in the Sonic The Hedgehog sequel.

In addition to using actors best known for their film work, Seinfeld appears to be pulling from some of the funniest TV stars for his movie.

Former Saturday Night Live fixture Bobby Moynihan, who currently stars opposite Ted Danson and Holly Hunter on NBC's Mr. Mayor, will be featured in an unnamed role, as will 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwyLj_0gBx11xh00
Overseas appeal: Also making a splash is Hugh Grant, who's set to star in Guy Ritchie's spy comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre later in the year; seen in 2019 in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNPZj_0gBx11xh00
Film actors: Mr. Robot actor Christian Slater will also join the cast, as will James Marsden, who was last featured in the Sonic The Hedgehog sequel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kROMU_0gBx11xh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7ZqY_0gBx11xh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSxj8_0gBx11xh00

Rounding out the cast is Reno 911's Thomas Lennon, plus Adrian Martinez, New Girl's Max Greenfield and Sarah Cooper, who achieved short-lived viral fame for videos in which she lip synced to clips of former President Donald Trump.

Netflix's newly announced all-star cast may intrigue potential viewers, but the streamer didn't share any additional details, and of the main cast members' roles have been revealed.

The streamer did share additional details of the synopsis, however.

'Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever,' read the logline. The film is a 'tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen,' that's set in Michigan circa 1963.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro14z_0gBx11xh00
Stacked: Rounding out the cast is Reno 911's Thomas Lennon, plus Adrian Martinez, New Girl's Max Greenfield and Sarah Cooper, who achieved short-lived viral fame for videos in which she lip synced to clips of former President Donald Trump; seen June 14 in Hollywood

In addition directing Unfrosted and starring in it, Seinfeld co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten — a writer on the Seinfeld series and Bee Movie — and the comedian Barry Marder, who also co-wrote Bee Movie with Seinfeld.

Filming on the movie commenced last month in California.

Back in February, the streamer surpassed major studios including Disney and Warner Bros. to earn $60 million in tax credits from the state, which will be split among Unfrosted and three other film projects.

'We are so happy to get the California tax credit which enables us to make our whole movie there,' said Seinfeld at the time, according to Variety. 'Having made all of the Seinfeld series in LA, I very much wanted to come back and shoot there again. On behalf of everyone working on the movie, we really appreciate the great welcome.'

The comedian has previously built up his relationship with Netflix by releasing multiple stand-up specials on the platform, as well as his comic interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

Netflix also currently has his eponymous sitcom available on its platform in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWO6S_0gBx11xh00
Details: 'Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever,' read the logline. The film is a 'tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen,' that's set in Michigan circa 1963; Seinfeld seen in September 2021

IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Christopher Eccleston says white, straight men are ‘quite rightly’ the ‘new pariah’ in entertainment industry

Christopher Eccleston has said that straight white men are “quite rightly” seeing acting opportunities “shrink” nowadays.The Doctor Who star recently appeared in the Channel 4 series Close To Me and stars opposite Lenny Henry in My Name is Leon, a one-off BBC drama about a nine-year-old mixed-race child living within the care system in the Eighties.But appearing on 5Live on Thursday (9 June), Eccleston told Nihal Arthanayake that he was struggling with his career.“Quite rightly, I’m a dinosaur now,” the 58-year-old said. “I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male and I’m straight. We are the new pariah in the industry.“We’re...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Patterson Apologizes After Backlash: “I Absolutely Do Not Believe That Racism Is Practiced Against White Writers”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Author James Paterson issued a straightforward apology today for comments he recently made to the Sunday Times. Patterson, who is 75, started by admitting what he said and apologizing for it: “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.” Here is the full statement he issued today: I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being...
NFL
Daily Mail

The View host Whoopi Goldberg fires up at Australian newspaper for attempting to 'out' Rebel Wilson - and says she doesn't buy the gossip columnist's grovelling apology

American talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has slammed an Australian newspaper for attempting to 'out' Rebel Wilson before she went public with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma on Friday. Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery published a column on Saturday in which he hit out at Wilson's decision to 'gazump'...
CELEBRITIES
