Man shot dead at 79th Street CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — One person was shot and killed at the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of W. 79th Street around 3:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Police said a 46-year-old man was near the entrance doors of the CTA Red Line station when an unknown male from the street fired shots.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders tell WGN News they transported the shooting victim to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

Police announced no arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

