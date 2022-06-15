ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' dress was damaged before Kim Kardashian wore it, a video shows

By Samantha Grindell
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian (left) and Marilyn Monroe (right).

  • Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 1962 "Happy Birthday" dress to the 2022 Met Gala.
  • On Monday, photos posted on Instagram appeared to show the dress was missing crystals.
  • But a video posted by Ripley's shows the crystals were missing before Kardashian wore the dress.

Video footage shared by Ripley's Believe It or Not! appears to show Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday" dress was damaged before Kim Kardashian wore it.

Kardashian wore the Jean Louis dress Monroe had on when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to the 2022 Met Gala.

The one-of-a-kind sheer dress is covered in thousands of delicate crystals and was designed just for Monroe.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala.

Kardashian borrowed the dress from Ripley's Believe It or Not! , which purchased the gown for $4.81 million in 2016, according to a Ripley's press release .

On Monday, the Instagram account for the Marilyn Monroe Collection, run by Scott Fortner, posted photos of the dress in which it appeared to be damaged despite Ripley's and Kardashian's efforts .

Specifically, the photos showed that multiple crystals were missing from the back of the dress. The clasps seemed to be stretching the fabric as well.

Diet Prada posted additional photos of the dress on Tuesday that showed a shoulder strap of the dress fraying to the point of almost ripping in two.

But a behind-the-scenes video of Kardashian's fitting for the dress shared by Ripley's on May 2 and resurfaced on TikTok shows that the dress was already damaged before Kardashian wore it.

Representatives for Ripley's and Kardashian did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The video has multiple shots of the famous dress, one of which is a lingering shot of the back.

The shot shows multiple crystals missing from the gown in the same area they were missing from in the images shared by Fortner. However, more crystals appear to have fallen off in the photos posted by Fortner.

Crystals appear to be missing from the dress.

The video also did not show the dress clasped or the shoulder strap, so it was unclear if they were in good condition before Kardashian's Met Gala appearance.

BuzzFeed also noted that the photos on the Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram page that showed the dress in good condition were taken in 2016 , so it's possible the dress could have been damaged while it was in Ripley's possession before Kardashian wore it.

