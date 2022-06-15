Car Flips, Motorist Airlifted On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

An 18-year-old girl has died following a crash along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township—for an unknown reason—lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cobalt on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.
A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
A pair of suspected shoplifters from New York was arrested at Jackson Premium Outlets, authorities said. On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 5:25 p.m., detectives were conducting surveillance when they observed two individuals allegedly engaged in suspicious activity near the Nike store which appeared to be consistent with shoplifting, Jackson police said.
An unqualified teenage driver died along with his two friends after he stole his mother's powerful Ford Fiesta ST while she was asleep and crashed into a tree at 104mph, an inquest has heard. Martin Ward, 18, Ryan Geddes, 19, and Mason Hall, 19, all died in the horror crash...
There was a serious, possibly fatal, motorcycle crash on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10 on the parkway northbound at milepost119.6 in Aberdeen, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
An 18-year-old girl, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in for a deadly hit-and-run of an Amish man on Tuesday, June, 7, police say. Anya Renee Myers was allegedly the driver of a car that struck Samuel S. King, 43, of Houser Road, Lancaster, in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 27, according to West Lampeter Township police.
Support is skyrocketing for the heartbroken family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a horrific go-kart accident in New Jersey. Nicole Galarza was riding ATVs and go-karts with her family when the go-kart flipped over and struck her in the head on Sunday, May 15, according to a GoFundMe launched by Stephanie Rojas.
Two people died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Thursday, June 9 in Essex County, authorities said.Police responding to Adams Street in Irvington found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 32, dead with apparent gunshot wounds before dawn, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodor…
An Illinois man has been accused of drowning his three children during a custodial visit on Monday, according to police. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Round Lake Beach Police responded to a call for a welfare check and discovered the bodies of Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, police said.
A beloved, son, brother and father has died in a box truck crash into two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant in the 2000 Block Lititz Pike/PA 501 in at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, police say. Manheim Township police were called to investigate the crash and...
Police released the names of three people who died on Sunday, May 29, in a head-on collision in Stafford that shut down a road for several hours. Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, lost control of his 1995 Lexus and veered into oncoming traffic on Austin Ridge Drive around 7:30 p.m., the Stafford…
A Sussex County woman was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being kicked in the head by a horse, authorities said. Judith Hempel, 40, was attempting to control a male horse who had become aggressive while trying to get into the stall of a female horse around 12 p.m. on Friday, June 10, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon told DailyVoice.com.
A 32-year-old Ocean County man was arrested on drug charges as a result of a multi-agency surveillance operation, authorities said. The investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Shamar Kerr to store and distribute heroin/fentanyl, and cocaine., according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On June...
A Cumberland County man died of his injuries from a motorcycle crash, authorities said. Jason Derby, 50, of Commercial Township, was riding eastbound on Route 767 in the township at about 7:30 a.m. on May 26. Derby's motorcycle left the road and struck two street signs and a tree, according to New Jersey State Police.
A FedEx driver was killed and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Long Island. The 23-year-old man was driving a delivery truck in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, when he collided with a box truck on Jerusalem Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.
A brother and sister from Irvington are forced to grow up without their mom who was killed in a murder-suicide last week. More than $800 had been raised for Zion & Nova as of Monday, June 12. DaQuasha Jackson, 31, was shot and killed by Dane Larence, 32, at a...
A man who survived a jump from a Hudson Valley bridge had parked his car below the bridge and walked up the bridge before climbing on a span and jumping. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. Responding officers...
There was a possible drowning on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred at Hathaway Beach in Deal after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, initial reports said. Several swimmers had been rescued but one was still being evaluated, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
An eastern Pennsylvania man had 22 pounds of marijuana mailed to him from a sender in Florida, authorities said. Branden A. Jacobo, 22, of Sinking Spring, had officers waiting for him when he arrived at an unnamed shipping store on State Hill Road in Wyomissing to retrieve his two packages on Monday, June 6, borough police said.
One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a two-car crash in Sussex County, authorities said. The Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the crash near Sparta Avenue and Surrey Lane in Sparta and found the victim trapped in one of the vehicles around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the squad said.
