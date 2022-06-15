Car Flips, Motorist Airlifted On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A car overturned on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

A crash victim had to be airlifted by a medical helicopter from the scene, initial reports said.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at Baird and Smithburg roads in Manalapan, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.