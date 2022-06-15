ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Car Flips, Motorist Airlifted On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A car overturned on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

A crash victim had to be airlifted by a medical helicopter from the scene, initial reports said.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at Baird and Smithburg roads in Manalapan, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Outside Bucks Grocery Store Dies After Crash: PD

A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconfirmed Reports#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Amish Man Dies In Road After Teenager Flees Crash: Police

An 18-year-old girl, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in for a deadly hit-and-run of an Amish man on Tuesday, June, 7, police say. Anya Renee Myers was allegedly the driver of a car that struck Samuel S. King, 43, of Houser Road, Lancaster, in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 27, according to West Lampeter Township police.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

11-Year-Old Girl Dies In Horrific NJ Go-Kart Accident

Support is skyrocketing for the heartbroken family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a horrific go-kart accident in New Jersey. Nicole Galarza was riding ATVs and go-karts with her family when the go-kart flipped over and struck her in the head on Sunday, May 15, according to a GoFundMe launched by Stephanie Rojas.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Irvington Murder-Suicide: Report

Two people died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Thursday, June 9 in Essex County, authorities said.Police responding to Adams Street in Irvington found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 32, dead with apparent gunshot wounds before dawn, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodor…
IRVINGTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Siblings Left Without Mom In Irvington Murder-Suicide

A brother and sister from Irvington are forced to grow up without their mom who was killed in a murder-suicide last week. More than $800 had been raised for Zion & Nova as of Monday, June 12. DaQuasha Jackson, 31, was shot and killed by Dane Larence, 32, at a...
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

There was a possible drowning on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred at Hathaway Beach in Deal after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, initial reports said. Several swimmers had been rescued but one was still being evaluated, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
DEAL, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

