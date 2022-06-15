ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mobile police officer dead in Washington Co. jail

By Summer Poole, Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.

Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor . On June 10, Harris was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after he was tased, shot at and crashed his car into a convenience store, according to deputies .

Officials with MPD said one of their current officers was driving his department vehicle home around midnight on Highway 43 near Johnson Road when he saw Harris in the road. A McIntosh officer also responded to the scene. Mobile police said at the time of the incident, Harris “intentionally struck” the Mobile officer’s vehicle. Harris was allegedly “acting erratic and combative while making suicidal statements.”

Officers said Harris pulled an object from behind his back as if it were a weapon, which led to the McIntosh officer hitting Harris with his taser. The tasing had no effect on Harris, according to police, and, because of this, the Mobile officer shot at Harris twice, missing both times.

Police said Harris later got into his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but then crashed into a convenience store, which is when officers were able to take him into custody. Harris was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and attempting to elude, according to an MPD press release.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an inmate has died in the county jail.

The man was an inmate who was taken into custody by the McIntosh Police Department. Law enforcement will not release the man’s identity until his next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

Im4wusrite
3d ago

unbelievable I can't believe this. Something happened to this guy, he was an amazing individual while on the force, very humble and kind.

Reply
7
Allison Thomas
3d ago

I hope and pray that this young man knew Jesus Christ. He seemed very out of control with his emotions about everything going on in his life. We're going to be praying for this man and his family. Lord Jesus, we pray that you embrace them all with your peace, comfort, and your Love. Give them strength for the difficult times ahead of them.

Reply
5
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

