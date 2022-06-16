ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Military families: How are you dealing with inflation?

By Karen Jowers
Navy Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas inflation affected your family? If so, tell us how. Have you tallied up how much more you’re spending each month?. Have you had to cut back on the amount of groceries you’re buying? Are you giving up some previous indulgences, buying cheaper cuts of meat — or no meat? Scouring...

