Military families: How are you dealing with inflation?

Ukrainian politician Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze is confident that the new generation of children "won't forgive" what Russia has done.She appeared on Sky News where she spoke openly about how Ukrainian parents were having conversations about the war with their children."This is not the generation that will forgive Russians," she said of how children were seeing war footage online. "The destruction, the death, the pain they have brought on our land...and it's not because we are teaching them this.""They are full of pain, they are full of desire to engage."

SOCIETY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO