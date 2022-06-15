Soseki Modern Omakase Planning a Next Door Sake Lounge

The refined dining experience offered at Soseki Modern Omakase will soon expand into a separate, unnamed concept next door. What Now Orlando on Wednesday connected with chef and owner Michael Collantes to get details.

The lounge will be next door and joined to Soseki at 957 W Fairbanks Ave, which will neighbor other businesses like: Krungthep Tea Time, Spatz and Jacked Up Vegan.

The space will hold around 20 people, Collantes reports. They are seeking to expand the intimate setting they’ve created in Soseki. “Everyone who has come throughout the year and has been here multiple times, we know by name. I know it sounds cliché, but that’s what we want next door — to have that personal touch,” Collantes told What Now Orlando.

Reservations are recommended, but unlike the omakase experience, a set time of arrival for all guests will not be required. The space will also educate its audience about the storied history and nuances of sake. Collantes also shared that they plan to roll out a membership program for their guests.

Still in the early planning stages, the concept is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Elevated bar bites and sushi will be offered in the lounge as well.

Keep up to date with the developments on the Soseki website and social media .

Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .