Effective: 2022-06-17 22:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Harding; Lawrence SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 388 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA LAWRENCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, LEAD, AND SPEARFISH.

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO