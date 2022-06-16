ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

City seeks citizens’ opinions with survey

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Paris, Paris Economic Development Corporation, and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce have partnered together with North Star Place Branding and Marketing to perform a Branding and Identity Development Project for the goal of creating a unified marketing strategy for all three of our respective entities. The...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 3

The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
KTEN.com

More detours ahead for Sherman motorists

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Construction is set to begin Friday along a key stretch of U.S. 75 in Sherman, so make a plan if you'll be driving in the area. "We want people to be aware that Houston and Lamar will be closed down, and that could cause major travel impacts for people's daily commute to and from work," said Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullen.
SHERMAN, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for June 16, 2022

Blueberries picked daily on our family farm east of Sulphur Springs, $5/lb. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Blue Tick Dog, 4 years old, intact female. Needs a home 903 335 8353. Still in the box attic ladder $50, Metal posts, 12, 10 and 8 foot long, 2 3/4 and 2...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || June 17, 2022

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on June 16, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1900 block of Jackson St at 7:43 A.M. on June 16, 2022. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone had stolen their 1994 Red Chevrolet pick-up that had been parked beside the residence. The vehicle was later located in a ditch in the 1700 block of Jackson St. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Construction On Bill Bradford Road Overpass Slow Going Due To Road Construction

It’s definitely summer in Texas. Not only is air acrid and humidity so thick you almost swim in it, but road construction abounds. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a Texas community without some type of road construction — whether on state highways or farm-to-market roads, city streets or county roads —within a stones throw. Construction businesses take advantage of those hot summer months to get as much work done as possible on roads, homes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 17)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1900-block of Jackson Thursday morning at 7:43. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone had stolen their 1994 Red Chevrolet pick-up parked beside the residence. Officers later located the vehicle in a ditch in the 1700-block of Jackson St. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 17, 2022

DOWNS, DEVIN EUGENE – DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FI. MCCARTY, REGGIE LAMONT – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500. MOORE, MISTY MICHELLE – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA. MCCUIN, BYRON ANTHONY – BENCH WARRANT // AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT, REP; AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT, REPEAT OFFENDER; EVADING ARREST DETENTION; UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE; UNL...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || June 17, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Chaffin,Roderick Tyron – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; DRIVING W/LICENSE INVALID (suspended/rev; OPEN CONTAINER; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE. Turner,Larry Junior – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Amber Alert For Honey Grove Canceled

The Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove has been canceled after she was found alive and well in an Arlington apartment. Officers say 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl. They charged him with Harboring a Runaway. Investigators believe Neighbors and the girl had been chatting online and had made arrangements to meet in Arlington.
HONEY GROVE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Boom! Did You Feel It?

Thursday morning at 8:00, if you heard a jarring boom, it was a demolition crew at the old power plant on FM 127 at Montecillo. Residents hearing the explosion came as far away as Talco in Titus County. According to Fire Chief Larry McRae, they did not publicize the event because they didn’t want a crowd around the old TUGO plant.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs police searching for missing man

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man. 41-year-old Jah Rajah “Rocky” Henry was seen for the last time at the Helm Lane Apartments on Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a white polo with light colored horizontal stripes. Henry is […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Monday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Ronald Joe Bush for three sex crimes against children. They booked him for Continuous Trafficking of a Person, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. They released no other details, and there is no bond set. The bond is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

SMH! Deputy for Van Zandt County in Texas Arrested for Drug Possession

We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX

