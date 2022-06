State Senator Pam Helming is asking for your input on how to repurpose and redevelop two former area correctional facilities. She wants community input on how to best re-utilize the former Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County and Willard Drug Treatment Center in Seneca County. Helming is looking for opportunities to help local communities with potential new business and job endeavors.

