ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

The Strawberry Festival returns to Owego

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCCkG_0gBwuVgf00

OWEGO, NY – Owego is bringing back its biggest festival of the year, the Strawberry Festival. This will be the 40th iteration of the event which had to be canceled the last 2 years due to COVID.


There will be hundreds of vendors, many selling strawberry-related items, as well as children’s activities, over 20 bands across 4 stages and the return of the popular dinosaur adventures.


Pat Hansen was recently appointed Queen of the festival at a ribbon cutting ceremony. Hansen founded the festival in 1981 when she owned the gift shop Hand of Man as a way to bring more people to the Owego downtown business district.

“Other people had potato fests and blueberry fests, so we looked around and we had strawberries here,” said Hansen. “We had 4 strawberry farms way back when in 1981, that’s when it started. So, we said let’s have a strawberry theme. And then it kind of grew every year, got bigger and bigger and bigger.”

The festivities begin on Friday at 5 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. when there will be a large fireworks display over the Susquehanna River.


Saturday’s events begin at 10 a.m. with a parade and run through 5 p.m.


Other attractions include a Wine and Beer Tasting Tent, Firematic Hose Races on Saturday, a free corn hole toss at the block party, and a drum circle at noon on Saturday. Jugglers Will Stafford and Nate the Great along with Spiderman will also be roaming around.

For more information, go to eperiencetioga.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

80th annual Pennsylvania Laurel Festival underway

WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) — The community of Wellsboros weeklong celebration of the blooming of the Laurel will coronate its 2022 Laurel Queen this weekend, as well as host the Laurel Festival Parade, arts and crafts competition, and more. This Saturday, June 18, 2022, the week-long celebration will conclude with several events. The day will start […]
WELLSBORO, PA
NewsChannel 36

Annual Waterfront Festival Returns to Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Waterfront Festival and Cardboard Boat Regatta, an annual summer event in the Finger Lakes region returns tomorrow. Today, organizers helped food vendors prepare for tomorrow's festival. Head chairwoman of the festival, Laurie Denardo, is expecting thousands to show up for the event. “We're getting...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owego, NY
Society
City
Owego, NY
Owego, NY
Government
News Channel 34

Founders Day Preview

NewsChannel 34 is gearing up for its annual Founders day event at the Ross Park Zoo. Each year, NewsChannel 34 goes out and supports our local community in honor of our mother company, Nexstar’s anniversary. This year, the NewsChannel 34 crew is volunteering at the Imagination Forest Exhibit at Ross Park. The Imagination Forest project […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cat-Tastrophe in Owego Neighborhood

Residents in one Owego neighborhood say they have a cat problem as feral cats are coming from a nearby home, and little has been done to resolve it. For the past couple of months, residents in the neighborhood known as "The Flats" in Owego say they see more than a dozen cats roaming their streets daily. The cats will roam onto people's properties in their gardens and back yards. Residents say the cats seem to be coming from one property on Spruce Street.
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Festival#Parade#Localevent#Local Life
News Channel 34

Southside Sundays is back this weekend

A new concert series in the Southbridge section of Binghamton is back this weekend. Southside Sundays is back this Sunday. Pasty White and Rocket 88 will play a free concert in the Southside Commons located on South Washington Street at 2 p.m. The shows are organized by the Southside Neighborhood Assembly with sponsorship from The […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WNBF News Radio 1290

How to Enjoy the Best “Dam” View of the City of Binghamton

A short hike just outside Binghamton can lead people to a spot where they can enjoy a spectacular sight of the Parlor City. The special place is near Wittman Dam in the town of Dickinson. It's just above the location where Broome County officials once considered building a massive trash-burning plant in the 1980s. Parts of the proposed site were in the city and in the town of Dickinson. It had been used by the Binghamton Brick Company for several decades.
BINGHAMTON, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Vestal, NY

Vestal is a town in the Southern Tier of New York State, part of the Greater Binghamton area. It’s on the southwest corner of Broome County, bordered by Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna River. The town of Vestal prides itself on the nationally acclaimed Binghamton University, a part of the...
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 3, 2022, property located at Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Briann Davis to Amanda Cappelli for $115,000. On June 3, 2022, property located at 12 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Curtis Freitag and Walter Smith to Lori Tinkham for $110,000. On June 3, 2022, property located...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

The history of Juneteenth

NEW YORK (WENY) -- The celebration of Juneteenth started in 1866. The June 19 celebration memorialized the day that the last African American slave learned of their freedom. 1866 is two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by former President Abraham Lincoln. While celebrated locally for generations, this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Improvements coming to Village of Waverly's downtown

VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Improvements are coming to the Village of Waverly’s downtown. People in the community shared their ideas on enhancing the area. Today’s open house was about the future for the people in the Village of Waverly. MRB’s economic development team said the plans for downtown are nearly complete. MRB's Director of Economic Development, Michael N'dolo, said July 29, 2022, will most likely be the final date for the planning process.
WAVERLY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Veterans Week declared in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- U.S. Veterans in Chemung County are getting much-deserved recognition for their service and sacrifice. On Wednesday afternoon, Chemung County and the City of Elmira declared the first-ever Veterans Week in the community. The local leaders issued proclamations to honor local vets, coinciding with the Moving Wall coming to Elmira at the end of the month. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss hopes it helps attract people from all over the region to view the Wall at Eldridge Park to honor our Vietnam vets and veterans of all dates of service.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy