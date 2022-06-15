ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, AL

‘A sweet soul’: Randolph County elementary teacher mourned after fatal crash

By William Thornton
AL.com
 3 days ago
A Randolph County teacher is being mourned today after her death from an automobile crash. According to the Randolph County Board of Education, Nyelshulia Lewis Rich, a first grade teacher at Wedowee Elementary,...

WRBL News 3

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing endangered Carroll County teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Carroll County are searching for a missing teen who investigators consider a missing endangered juvenile. Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton on Tuesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. Jones is described by...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

3 people injured in Lineville shooting

LINEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Lineville Police responded to a shooting that left three people injured Saturday morning. According to police, multiple people were shot at Timberlake apartments on McCrary St. around 1:22 a.m. All victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition. No other information has been released. Anyone with information, contact […]
LINEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Anniston woman killed in head-on crash Tuesday

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman was killed after a head-on collision in Cleburne County Tuesday afternoon. The Alabama State Troopers reported Nyelshulia Lewis, 38, of Anniston, died at a hospital, after she was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 431, about seven miles west of Heflin. A...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston woman dies following accident on U.S. 431

CLEBURNE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Cleburne County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 38-year-old Nyelshulia V. Lewis, was seriously injured when her SUV collided head-on with another car. Lewis was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

18-year-old drowns in Logan Martin Lake

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
LOGAN, AL
WSFA

Person found shot at Lanett church

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday. Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was treated on the scene before being transported to a trauma center.
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Suspect charged after LaGrange woman assaulted for several hours, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is facing charges after police say a LaGrange woman sustained serious injuries in a domestic dispute. Authorities responded to the incident in the 300 block of Daniel Street just minutes after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the victim ran to a neighbor’s house to...
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 51-year-old woman in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are searching for a woman who they say has been missing since May. Michelle Dunlap Smith, 51, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, leaving WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, authorities say. Smith is described by officials as 5-foot-4-inches weighing about...
wrbl.com

Victims of weekend drowning in West Point Lake identified

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old is Stephanie Walker and she is still in critical condition at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Her granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

