ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MMSD lifts indoor mask-wearing requirement

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is lifting its requirement on wearing masks indoors ahead of the start to the summer semester. The district announced Wednesday that it would be modifying its COVID-19 safety protocol...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

New UW Health clinic to offer ambulatory care alongside primary and urgent care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To help bring more aid to the 700,000 patients throughout Wisconsin, UW Health will soon begin construction on their new University Row Clinic. This new clinic will offer ambulatory care on Madison’s West Side and will be located next to the UW Health Digestive Health Center. It will also offer primary and urgent care to patients throughout the area.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit ‘celebrates progress’ on Juneteenth weekend

Hundreds of naked bikers rode through James Madison Park as part of the clothing-optional event that’s held in cities all over the world. The Village of Cooksville celebrated the small community’s 180th birthday on Saturday. Madison community celebrates Black resilience during Juneteenth weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pride chairs return to Memorial Union Terrace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Surprise! Terrace Pride chairs are back!. From 4-7 p.m. June 17, Terrace chairs painted in shades of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple will be on display at the Memorial Union Terrace in recognition of Pride Month. The last time these chairs appeared on the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
nbc15.com

Rock, Green Co. drop from high to low COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties at high COVID-19 community levels fell by more than half this week as more counties drop to low levels Friday. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that just four counties- Lincoln, Marathon, Wood and Milwaukee- are at high levels. This is down from 11 counties that were at that level last week. Of those four, Milwaukee was the only one to also be at high last week.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Krueger Park Pool opening day pushed back again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After pushing back the opening of Krueger Pool for a week, the City of Beloit has been forced to delay it again - and this time city officials are not sure when swimmers can finally dive in. Like last week, the city blamed low staffing levels...
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Neil Heinen: This is a Madison collaboration not seen since Monona Terrace

“What can I do?” As editorial director for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine for almost 30 years, that was the question I was asked most by viewers and readers. It came from a genuine desire to help, and uncertainty as to where to begin. In many cases the answer was easy. Madison is replete with networks for collecting and distributing resources for those who need them. Volunteers with time and/or money are always welcome. But when it came to issues of inequities and disparities, when the response required a change in one’s perspective and assumptions, the answers were often hard to find, and sometimes harder to accept. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s visionary Black-inspired and -led $36 million dollar project on Madison’s booming south side, is a beautiful answer to the question: “What can I do?” It will change this city as it is changing the people supporting it. And I am one of them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Community celebrates Cooksville’s 180th birthday

Hundreds of naked bikers rode through James Madison Park as part of the clothing-optional event that’s held in cities all over the world. The 2022 theme is Black Resilience: Embracing the Past to Define the Future. Beloit ‘celebrates progress’ on Juneteenth weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmsd
nbc15.com

Dane Co. COVID-19 cases decrease among several age groups

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from Dane County health officials Thursday indicate COVID-19 cases among multiple age groups has been decreasing over the past month. Public Health Madison and Dane County’s latest data snapshot reports that cases have been decreasing overall throughout the latest 14-day period, averaging 285 cases per day. PHMDC noted that this is down from 351 compared to the last snapshot.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

LIST: Newly opened, reopened or moving soon businesses in Downtown Madison

With various events, restaurants, shops and more, there’s always things happening on State Street and in Downtown Madison. Over the past six months, there have been new additions to the area and long-time businesses have moved to new locations. “Downtown and State Street in particular is always changing. It’s...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
nbc15.com

Madison community celebrates Black resilience during Juneteenth weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination hosted a Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park on Saturday honoring Black resilience. Founding organizer Annie Weatherby-Flowers started celebrating the rich history of Black Americans 33 years ago. Weatherby-Flowers said the holiday is an opportunity for everyone to come together...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit pool opening delayed due to staffing

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The opening of Beloit’s Krueger Pool this weekend has been delayed because of what administrators say is a lack of staffing. The City is continuing to hire lifeguards and cashiers, and says it will open the pool once “staffing levels allow for a safe operation of the pool.” Other local pools […]
BELOIT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Critically-endangered orangutan born at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan. The proud mother Chelsea gave birth to her newborn on Saturday and has been doting on her baby ever since. “Chelsea has been doing such a good job of taking care of...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

The Biggest Weed is Back!!

For many years, one of the stiffest competitions at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days was who. could bring the biggest weed to the show! It’s Back!. U.W. Madison Extension Crops and Soils Educator Richard Halopka says at the Education. Station, “We are going to focus on the theme; traditional agriculture...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Authorities investigating attack of Ph.D. student near UW-Madison campus; MPD shares suspect photos

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities with the Madison Police Department and UW-Madison are investigating an alleged attack on a fifth-year doctoral student just blocks off of the university’s campus. MPD officials shared an incident report late Friday morning saying the victim was punched by a group of men who went on to kick and punch him while he was on the...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy