Keke Palmer Took Red Carpet Style To Infinity + Beyond With Bridal Gown At ‘Lightyear’ Premiere — Get The Look

By Carly Tennes
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Feathered and fabulous! Earlier this week, actress Keke Palmer made headlines after attending the UK premiere of her new film, Toy Story -spinoff Lightyear, in a stunning, strapless ankle-length white gown with feather trim from 16Arlington, an outfit she seemingly took great lengths to keep looking picture-perfect.

“All I gotta say is… never doubt my commitment to the look,” the Nope star captioned an Instagram post featuring two photos, one depicting her on the red carpet and another of her laying down on the way to the event. “2nd pic = ya girl laying down in the car so I could bring y’all this dress looking CRISP.”

Beyond her unconventional means of arriving at the film’s London premiere, it seems the star’s glamorous getup went a step (to infinity) and beyond the typical confines of red-carpet fashion. Unlike most of the actress’ formal gowns, Palmer’s show-stopping premiere look didn’t actually emerge from the runway or a designer’s haute couture collection. Instead, Palmer opted for something new, sporting the “Minelli” wedding dress from 16Arlington’s bridal collection, which also comes in a white sequined fabric, Glamour reported.

Palmer isn’t the first celebrity to say yes to a wedding dress on the red carpet. Over the years, several stars have sported bridal gowns to film premieres and other formal events, including Sofia Vergara and Serena Williams , Brides noted. Beyonce , too, is seemingly a big fan of wedding wear, rocking bridal dresses on several occasions, including to the 2016 Grammy Awards and 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as during several performances of her On The Run tour with husband Jay-Z .

Moda Operandi
16Arlington’s Minelli Feather-Trimmed Crepe Strapless Midi Dress retails for $1,290 at modaoperandi.com .

Shopbop
Revolve
LAMARQUE’s Abella Dress retails for $425 at revolve.com .

Nordstrom
Eliatt’s Rachel Feather Hem Cocktail Minidress retails for $290 at nordstrom.com .

Bridal Gowns, Strapless Dress
