Henderson, KY

‘Monster fish’ caught by Henderson woman

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKR) – Summer time is reeling in some fun for fish lovers everywhere, including at Diamond Lake Campground and Resort. Kylie Stone, a Henderson woman, got a shock when she saw the size of the largemouth bass she had pulled in. Pictures of the bass were even showed on a segment of Kentucky Afield Television. Officials with Diamond Lake Resort say the fish was estimated to be about 8 pounds.

Diamond Lake is a private lake resort that lures people of all ages to fish there for just $5 per person. They guarantee you will catch a fish and then release it back into the lake. They even have paddleboards for rent along with a store that sells bait for if you run out.

Fishing for memories on the water

Summertime fun never has to stop there with their new special. You can book any weekend and get two weekday nights for free. This excludes the fourth of July weekend and is only for new reservations between June 10 and August 31, 2022.

Fireworks and superheroes this weekend at Bosse Field!

To get this special deal you can call 270-229-4900

This story is attributed to our media partner WBKR.

The original article can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

