Orange County, CA

Did Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee Just Lose Re-Election?

By nick-gerda
 3 days ago

Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee – under fire from his own Democratic Party for often siding with his Republican colleagues – is inching closer to a rarity in local politics: potentially losing his seat ahead of November’s election. As ballots from last week’s election keep getting...

Coast District appoints Elizabeth Dorn Parker as Trustee for Area 5

The Coast Community College District Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Elizabeth Dorn Parker to serve as Trustee for Area 5 through December 9, 2022. Her term will begin on July 9, following the retirement of David A. Grant. The selection of Dr. Parker was made during a special meeting of the Board on June 15, following an open search.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Capo Unified Board Halts Putting Dana Hills Bond Measure on November Election Ballot

The Capistrano Dispatch
DANA POINT, CA
OCTA continues to fulfill promises to voters through Measure M

The Measure M Taxpayer Oversight Committee has determined for the 31st consecutive year that the Measure M transportation investment plan is being delivered as promised to the voters of Orange County. The Taxpayer Oversight Committee held its annual Measure M public hearing Tuesday, June 14, and unanimously found that the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OC Board of Education Member Beckie Gomez Resigns Amid Lawsuit￼

Beckie Gomez, the Orange County Board of Education member representing families in Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, and parts of Garden Grove and Tustin, resigned last night. Her resignation comes after a lawsuit was filed against her for serving simultaneously on the county board as well as the Tustin City Council after one of her constituents sued her, questioning if her dual roles constitute a conflict of interest.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
City of Cypress Public Hearing Notices for June 27, 2022

June 27, 2022 – Notice of Public Hearing to consider the Renewal of Cypress Corporate Landscape Maintenance District No. 1 for Fiscal Year 2022-23, pursuant to the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972. A Resolution of the City Council of the City of Cypress, California, declaring its intention to...
CYPRESS, CA
Garden Grove helps community understand homelessness through Homelessness 101 class

The City of Garden Grove, in collaboration with Orange County United Way and United to End Homelessness, is hosting a free virtual Homelessness 101 class to provide information and answer some of the most frequently asked questions about homelessness in Orange County. The class takes place on Monday, June 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom or by phone. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3xB9ckq. Call-in information will be automatically emailed through Zoom. Registration will close on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Council Renews Police Services Contract for FY 2023

The SC Times
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Governor Newsom honors fallen El Monte Police Department Corporal and Officer

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department:. “Jennifer and I join Californians in mourning Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, two brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their tragic loss is a painful reminder of the risks our women and men in law enforcement face every day fulfilling the oath they were sworn to uphold. Our hearts are with their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and the people of El Monte.”
EL MONTE, CA
Santa Ana Cannabis Culture thrives as major company Rebrands

New Name same Service to Santa Ana’s Cannabis Consumers. Catalyst Cannabis has rebranded their current Connected Cannabis Southern California retail stores unveiling the new signage and branding that will appeal to today’s urban consumer. A previous licencing agreement enabling Catalyst Cannabis Co. to utilize the Connected International name has come to end as Connected moves away from retail to concentrate on product driven initiatives in Southern California. The four renamed retail locations in Long Beach, Belmont Shore, Bellflower, and Santa Ana have joined ranks with the existing Catalyst Cannabis location in Eastside Long Beach (2115 E. 10th Street) bringing a total of 5 storefront locations to serve Southern California’s demand for high quality affordable marijuana.
SANTA ANA, CA
Time limits on outdoor watering as Lakewood moves to Stage 2

Because Lakewood is fortunate to get all its water from aquifers directly beneath the city that have not been impacted as much by the statewide drought, our community has been among the last in California to have significant conservation rules imposed by the state government. However, given the increasing severity...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Panoringan: What’s New In Orange County’s Food Halls

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bliss Car Wash receives approval for new self-service site in Cypress

An existing full-service car wash at 5860 Lincoln Avenue in Cypress will be demolished and replaced with a self-service car wash with updated eco-friendly technology following the unanimous approval of a conditional-use permit (CUP) by the Cypress City Council at its regular meeting on Monday, June 13. The CUP will lapse after 24 months if a building permit has not been issued and construction “commenced and diligently pursued.”
CYPRESS, CA
Renaissance ClubSport In Aliso Viejo Brings The Gym Experience Fully Outdoors

Orange County Gym Takes Workouts Outside to Fight COVID-19 (ALISO VIEJO, CA) Serving Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, Renaissance ClubSport has officially brought their popular indoor gym setup completely outdoors. In the wake of California’s efforts to prioritize safety during the Covid-19 Pandemic, ClubSport has created a solution for fitness enthusiasts, making their top-tier fitness destination available while most other gyms remain temporarily closed. Fitness equipment, classes, pool access and childcare are now all available daily for ClubSport members and hotel guests. As other gyms like Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness locations remain temporarily closed; ClubSport’s fitness equipment, classes, pool access, spa (massage), restaurant and childcare are all open and available outdoors.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Long Beach Classic Half & 5K announces title sponsor

Long Beach Classic Half & 5K is excited to announce that they have a Title Charity Sponsor, the Community Action Team (CAT), based in Long Beach, CA. The main purpose of Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team (CAT) is to promote social well-being among the general public. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation governed by a board of directors, contributions to CAT are tax deductible and are used to help produce quality events within the community that benefit children, animals, education, the arts and the environment.
LONG BEACH, CA

