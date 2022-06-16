RSVP today for the Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce’s Brown Bag Luncheon on Thursday, June 23

Sunday June 19 is Father’s Day, and a handful of Newport Beach restaurants are offering special meals and deals for that special dad. Celebrate Dad with a world-class dining experience at the newly opened A Crystal Cove. The elegant beachside hideaway is open for lunch and dinner daily, and weekend brunch with creative cocktails and an elevated menu of greatest hits from A Restaurant and CdM Restaurant courtesy of Executive Chef Elvis Morales. Start with the BBQ Heirloom Carrots or Spicy Yellowfin Tuna. Main dishes include CdM Fancy Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom, potato, shaved truffle, roasted garlic and arugula and the Akushi Skirt Steak with fingerling potatoes, charred broccolini, sweet garlic, and ranchero. www.ARestaurantCC.com.
