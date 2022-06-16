ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

RSVP today for the Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce’s Brown Bag Luncheon on Thursday, June 23

By courtesy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join the Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce for a Brown Bag Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday,...

One month remains until Garden Grove starts accepting Council Member, Mayoral nomination papers

Beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, the City of Garden Grove will be accepting nomination papers for Mayor, and three Council Member seats for Districts 1, 3, and 4, for the November 8, 2022 election. The deadline to file the completed paperwork is Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Paperwork must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office at Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Panoringan: What’s New In Orange County’s Food Halls

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Classic Half & 5K announces title sponsor

Long Beach Classic Half & 5K is excited to announce that they have a Title Charity Sponsor, the Community Action Team (CAT), based in Long Beach, CA. The main purpose of Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team (CAT) is to promote social well-being among the general public. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation governed by a board of directors, contributions to CAT are tax deductible and are used to help produce quality events within the community that benefit children, animals, education, the arts and the environment.
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Renaissance ClubSport In Aliso Viejo Brings The Gym Experience Fully Outdoors

Orange County Gym Takes Workouts Outside to Fight COVID-19 (ALISO VIEJO, CA) Serving Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, Renaissance ClubSport has officially brought their popular indoor gym setup completely outdoors. In the wake of California’s efforts to prioritize safety during the Covid-19 Pandemic, ClubSport has created a solution for fitness enthusiasts, making their top-tier fitness destination available while most other gyms remain temporarily closed. Fitness equipment, classes, pool access and childcare are now all available daily for ClubSport members and hotel guests. As other gyms like Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness locations remain temporarily closed; ClubSport’s fitness equipment, classes, pool access, spa (massage), restaurant and childcare are all open and available outdoors.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Capo Unified Board Halts Putting Dana Hills Bond Measure on November Election Ballot

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
Art Howe
Cypress RACES to participate in 24-hour Field Day ham radio event

Cypress RACES – short for Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (and pronounced RAY-cees, not races)- will be participating in Field Day, an annual 24-hour event that is the most popular on-the-air operation for ham radio operators. Field Day, which was first held in 1933, comes each year on the fourth complete weekend in June, putting this year’s event from 11 a.m. on June 25 until the same time the following day.
CYPRESS, CA
Santa Ana Cannabis Culture thrives as major company Rebrands

New Name same Service to Santa Ana’s Cannabis Consumers. Catalyst Cannabis has rebranded their current Connected Cannabis Southern California retail stores unveiling the new signage and branding that will appeal to today’s urban consumer. A previous licencing agreement enabling Catalyst Cannabis Co. to utilize the Connected International name has come to end as Connected moves away from retail to concentrate on product driven initiatives in Southern California. The four renamed retail locations in Long Beach, Belmont Shore, Bellflower, and Santa Ana have joined ranks with the existing Catalyst Cannabis location in Eastside Long Beach (2115 E. 10th Street) bringing a total of 5 storefront locations to serve Southern California’s demand for high quality affordable marijuana.
SANTA ANA, CA
Dining with Dad on Father’s Day in Newport Beach

Sunday June 19 is Father’s Day, and a handful of Newport Beach restaurants are offering special meals and deals for that special dad. Celebrate Dad with a world-class dining experience at the newly opened A Crystal Cove. The elegant beachside hideaway is open for lunch and dinner daily, and weekend brunch with creative cocktails and an elevated menu of greatest hits from A Restaurant and CdM Restaurant courtesy of Executive Chef Elvis Morales. Start with the BBQ Heirloom Carrots or Spicy Yellowfin Tuna. Main dishes include CdM Fancy Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom, potato, shaved truffle, roasted garlic and arugula and the Akushi Skirt Steak with fingerling potatoes, charred broccolini, sweet garlic, and ranchero. www.ARestaurantCC.com.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
City of Cypress Public Hearing Notices for June 27, 2022

June 27, 2022 – Notice of Public Hearing to consider the Renewal of Cypress Corporate Landscape Maintenance District No. 1 for Fiscal Year 2022-23, pursuant to the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972. A Resolution of the City Council of the City of Cypress, California, declaring its intention to...
CYPRESS, CA
Escape Room Era Opens New Christmas Escape Room in Anaheim CA

Anaheim, CA — Adrenaline courses through you as you have one hour to uncover clues, solve riddles and puzzles, and find the greatest toy ever invented to save Christmas for all the boys and girls in the world! You are immersed in Christmas at Franklin’s, one of the escape rooms of Escape Room Era, testing your wits, creativity, speed, and teamwork.
ANAHEIM, CA
Time limits on outdoor watering as Lakewood moves to Stage 2

Because Lakewood is fortunate to get all its water from aquifers directly beneath the city that have not been impacted as much by the statewide drought, our community has been among the last in California to have significant conservation rules imposed by the state government. However, given the increasing severity...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Council Renews Police Services Contract for FY 2023

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OC Board of Education Member Beckie Gomez Resigns Amid Lawsuit￼

Beckie Gomez, the Orange County Board of Education member representing families in Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, and parts of Garden Grove and Tustin, resigned last night. Her resignation comes after a lawsuit was filed against her for serving simultaneously on the county board as well as the Tustin City Council after one of her constituents sued her, questioning if her dual roles constitute a conflict of interest.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Company expands line of imported African Dream Foods Sauces, Salts And Seasonings

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA African Dream Foods wants to bring Peri-Peri and African spices to a global audience while at the same time enable purchasers to contribute to wildlife conservation simply by consuming our delicious products. African Dream Foods has launched their exciting new brand of sauces and spices inspired by the culture and flavors of Africa. With operations in both Orange County and South Africa, all products are developed and imported directly from Africa while carefully being made with all natural ingredients. Proceeds from all products will benefit conservation efforts and organizations in Africa.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, June 15

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, June 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, June 17, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

