Child injured in South Shore, authorities say
A child was injured Wednesday on the city's South Side, authorities said. The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and the incident remains ongoing, the Chicago Police Department said. CFD said paramedics were working on the child, who was hurt at 7044 South Chappel Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood. SEE ALSO | Father accused of drowning kids in Round Lake Beach; bond set at $10M CFD initially said the child fell from a third-story window, but police said preliminary information indicated that child did not fall out of a window. Authorities did not provide information on the child's condition. Authorities did not provide further information about the incident. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
Comments / 0