ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire burned a historic church to the ground overnight in Rowan County. The fire was on Gheen Road off Highway 601 north of Salisbury. It’s the site of the old Second Creek AME Zion Church that was built in the 1800s but is now abandoned. Neighbors say they church had not been used for formal worship in about fifty years.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO