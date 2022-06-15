ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Beyoncé Fans Celebrate Announcement of New ‘Renaissance’ Project

By now, you’ve surely heard the news: Beyoncé has a new 16-song project titled Renaissance on the way. The Lemonade follow-up, as potentially suggested in a brief “act i”-mentioning Tidal announcement overnight, could be set for a multi-chapter rollout. At any rate, the latest Beyoncé era has a kickoff date of July 29.
NPR

Poet Amanda Gorman celebrates the gift of Blackness for Juneteenth

On Sunday for only the second year, the U.S. as a nation celebrates the effective end of chattel slavery following the Civil War. Juneteenth is the country's newest federal holiday. But what lies beneath this day of celebration, reflection and resilience? Poet Amanda Gorman explores that in her poems, highlighting the lived experience of African Americans. And she joins me now. Welcome, Amanda.
MUSIC
NPR

Jacob Collier: The whimsical process of creating art

It's the TED Radio Hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And do you know Jacob Collier? If you're a music lover and spend any time on social media, where he has millions of followers, you probably do. Or maybe you're a fan of Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder or Bobby McFerrin and have been wowed by Jacob's spin on those musical giants. Or maybe you've never heard of Jacob Collier, in which case, I have the distinct honor of introducing you.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Daily Paper Releases Second Edition of "A Love for Humanity" Collection

Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper has released the second edition of its “A Love for Humanity” initiative with a limited-edition T-shirt designed in collaboration with humanitarian Yohanna Alem. The release sees all proceeds donated to two charities, Restore the Motherland NGO and Asmlash Grant Foundation, with an aim to raise funds to support global migration issues.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Harper's Bazaar

A Historic Black Theater Steps into the Future

Since 1968, New York’s National Black Theatre has provided a space for Black voices and stories to not only exist, but flourish. Founded by Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, a performer, director, and figurehead of the Black Arts Movement, it boasts an important legacy of being the country’s first revenue-generating Black art complex and was recently included in the permanent collection of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Dame Paula Rego, as Remembered by Artist Natalie Frank: ‘The Greatest Drawer and Printmaker Of Our Time’

Click here to read the full article. I first met Dame Paula Rego on her inclusion in a School of London exhibition at the Yale Center for British Art in 2000. I remember seeing her towering pastel The Wedding Guest, which Rego had said memorialized the moment she first consummated her relationship, as a virgin, with her late husband, the painter Victor Willing. In her telling, he saw her at a party, came into a private bedroom, and told her to remove her knickers. Rego, in and outside of her pictures, gutted you. Born in 1935 in Lisbon, Portugal under the dictatorship of...
VISUAL ART
Essence

Google Doodle Celebrates Black Opera Singer And Composer Amanda Aldridge

Aldridge was an Afro-British opera singer and teacher, who gained international attention for her fusion of musical styles. Google is celebrating the life and career of Black British composer, teacher and opera singer Amanda Aldridge with its latest doodle. Aldridge is best known as a composer who released dozens of...
MUSIC
mycolumbuspower.com

A Juneteenth Reading Guide To Share With The Family

There’s no one way to celebrate Juneteenth. The newly created federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans is a celebration of Blackness. From our resilience throughout history to our excellence within culture, Juneteenth is a way to honor those who paved the way for our freedoms. So however you celebrate the holiday, take some time to recognize how we got here and what lies ahead.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Creativity
The Urban Menu

The Rise of Pop Art Movement

“The Pop artists did images that anybody walking down Broadway could recognize in a split second – comics, picnic tables, men’s trousers, celebrities, shower curtains, refrigerators, Coke bottles – all the great modern things that the Abstract Expressionists tried so hard not to notice at all.” Andy Warhol History The term "Pop Art" was coined in 1955 by British curator Lawrence Alloway to describe a new form of art characterized by the imagery of consumerism, new media, and mass reproduction; in a nutshell: popular culture. Pop Art was one of the first art movements to bridge the gap between commercial and fine arts...
VISUAL ART
Footwear News

Snipes to Commemorate Juneteenth by Celebrating Black Artists

Click here to read the full article. Snipes is celebrating Juneteenth with a keen focus on Black art. As part of the new campaign, the sneaker retailer will commission four Black artists to create immersive art pieces themed around Juneteenth. To encapsulate the multidimensionality of Black storytelling and its brand pillars — support, empower, celebrate — the retailer will highlight artists from four states including Philadelphia, Texas, Atlanta and New York. The artwork will be unveiled on June 18 during a two-part event in Brooklyn, N.Y. at The Annex. The artists featured include Nazeer Sabree from West Philadelphia, who is focused on depicting...
The Conversation U.S.

What is Afrofuturism? An English professor explains

The new sci-fi musical “Neptune Frost,” set in a Rwandan village constructed with computer parts, tells the story of an intersex hacker and a coltan miner who lead an anarchist uprising against their oppressors. The film – lauded for its “Afrofuturist vision” – is only one of the more recent works to engage in the transformative speculation of Afrofuturism, a cultural movement that pulls from elements of science fiction, magical realism, speculative fiction and African history. Undergirding this movement is a longing to create a more just world. As I point out to my students in my course on Afrofuturism, while the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy