“The Pop artists did images that anybody walking down Broadway could recognize in a split second – comics, picnic tables, men’s trousers, celebrities, shower curtains, refrigerators, Coke bottles – all the great modern things that the Abstract Expressionists tried so hard not to notice at all.”
Andy Warhol
History
The term "Pop Art" was coined in 1955 by British curator Lawrence Alloway to describe a new form of art characterized by the imagery of consumerism, new media, and mass reproduction; in a nutshell: popular culture. Pop Art was one of the first art movements to bridge the gap between commercial and fine arts...
