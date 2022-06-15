Father killed in NC golf cart wreck remembered as ‘one of the best daddys’ and ‘a good dude’

Mike Marlowe and DJ Mooe’s friendship goes all the way back to when the two attended West Iredell High School together more than 20 years ago.

“He is one of the best people I’ve ever met,” Mooe told The Charlotte Observer. “We just always loved each other.”

The two would remain friends for decades until Marlowe’s death Monday night.

Marlowe, 39, and his 5-year-old son, Bentley, were killed when an intoxicated driver collided with a golf cart near Statesville, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. Four others — an adult and three children, ages 2, 13 and 16 — were critically injured due to the crash, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.

Troopers have not identified any of the injured people or disclosed their condition.

The Highway Patrol has not released additional details about what led to the crash.

Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, the Observer previously reported.

‘Everybody loves that man’

Mooe called Marlowe a “good dude.”

“He was always out to help,” he said. “Everybody loves that man.”

Mooe said he woke up Monday morning to over 200 messages on his phone.

“Half the town was on my phone,” he said. “I knew something went wrong, but I didn’t know what happened ... I was in bed at about 8.”

Mooe last saw Marlowe on Sunday when he and his 13-year-old daughter went to his friend’s home.

“Both our daughters are the same age,” Mooe said. “We kind of raised them together.”

Mooe probably would’ve spoken to Marlowe later in the week because they both work about a block from each other. Marlowe is the owner-operator at B&B Auto Glass Inc. , and Mooe works at the Ziggy’s Closeouts store on West Front Street.

“We talked all the time,” Mooe said. “Every time I went to work, I’d see the man. It was never a short conversation.”

‘All about his kids’

One thing Marlowe would often talk about was his kids and family, Mooe said.

“He’s just been all about his kids,” he said.

Marlowe would swim, ride four-wheelers and do anything he could to have fun with his kids, Mooe said.

“He’s one of the best daddys I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Mike Marlowe with his 5-year-old son, Bentley. The two were killed in an incident involving a drunk driver in Statesville, North Carolina on Monday, June 13. Barry Williams

Mooe said he wants people to remember Marlowe as a good person who’d help anyone regardless of who they were or what they’ve done.

“He was always there to take care you and be good to you,” he said.

Ways to help wreck victims

▪ A family friend set up a GoFundMe fundraising page for medical bills, services expenses and other needs.

▪ A GoFundMe page for Marlowe’s 13-year-old daughter, Jada , also is taking donations.

▪ Jada’s friend, Teagan Murphy , is recovering from the crash. Jessica Wilson of Statesville set up a GoFundMe for Murphy.