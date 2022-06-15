ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations rising to match numbers from June 2021

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 case data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Wednesday shows that the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the state is now pushing toward 200 patients, which is just 5 patients under what Arkansas reported just one year ago.

The ADH data showed the current hospitalization count is at 199, an increase of 13 from the previous day. One year ago today, the COVID-19 hospitalization number was 204. The number of patients in ICU care went up by six now at 26, while patients on ventilators due to COVID-19 remained at eight.

Health officials reported the number of active cases increased by 352 to 7,488. The data showed 954 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 852,229.

There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19, moving the total number to 11,528 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 1,855 doses administered in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,618,777. Another 286,001 state residents have partial immunity.

