Blood supply is critically low; 13,000 fewer donations

 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vitalant released a press release on June 14 regarding critically low blood supply.

Vitalant is requesting all blood types, especially O positive and O negative.

Vitalant noted that as people resume pre-pandemic activities, like travel, fewer people are giving blood and with Summer being in full swing there are no longer educational blood drives that provide thousands of donations throughout the academic year. Vitalant has collected 13,000 fewer blood donations in April and May 2022 than in the same months last year.

A common belief is that most blood is needed after major disasters. However, daily personal emergencies and the ongoing medical needs of thousands of patients require a constant and ready blood supply. It’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.

Taking a look at the numbers, every day in the U.S., patients in hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency treatment facilities need approximately:

  • 29,000 units of red blood cells
  • 5,000 units of platelets
  • 6,500 units of plasma

All healthy donors are highly encouraged to go out and donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 10 days, you are eligible to donate. Whatever your COVID-19 vaccination status, you are ABSOLUTELY allowed to give blood or platelets.

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy.  16 – 22-year-old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16-year-old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org to find the form.

Shannon Medical Center

Tue, June 14, 9 am – 6 pm

Wed, June 15 730am – 5 pm

Legacy 1 – 2nd floor of the hospital

Donors get: Choice of 2 Movie Passes or $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate or a $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate PLUS a coupon courtesy of Chick Fil A

Appointments encouraged    Walkins Welcome

Call 877-258-4825  code:  shannon

OR Download the Vitalant APP

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

