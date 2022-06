ATCHISON, KS – Authorities are seeking assistance in identifying an individual found in Atchison, Kansas early this morning. The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. reports officers found the pictured gentleman at 5 a.m. this (Friday) morning at King’s on Unity Street in Atchison, Kansas. The individual is special needs and non-verbal. He writes his name and “Koyd” but could possibly be Lloyd.

ATCHISON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO