ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, MO

Sam Decker, Sr.

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Forest Samuel Decker, Sr. age 75, known as Sam, was born August 9, 1946, to Forest Glen and Etta Kathleen (Bardwell) Decker in Decatur County, Iowa. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home outside of Unionville, Missouri on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Sam grew...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith – age 74 of Chillicothe, MO passed away Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Barbara was born on June 10, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Clingingsmith) Morris in Livingston County, MO. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton and Chillicothe. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Trenton High School. She furthered her education at Trenton Junior College, graduating in 1968 and attended Northwest Missouri State College. She married Larry Stith on December 29th, 1968, at Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, MO. Barbara worked for Verelle Peniston State School in Chillicothe from 1980 to 1995 as a paraprofessional, secretary and bus driver. She retired from Chillicothe R-II School District in 2008, where she was a special education paraprofessional. Barbara was an advocate for the disabled, serving as an activity director for SPA Handicap Program and board member of Hope Haven, Camp Rainbow, Senate Bill 40, and Concerned Citizens for the Developmentally Disabled. Barbara was also a 4-H leader for Double H. Her greatest Joy was her family and she truly felt blessed by God. Barbara loved spending time with her family, cooking, flower gardening, camping, reading and attending 4th of July celebrations. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

DeJear Looking for a Running Mate Who’s Worked Within Government

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the voting rights advocate announced she will seek the state's governorship in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Deidre...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Larry L. Vance

Larry L. Vance, 75, of Maryville, MO, passed away at home on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with family at his side. Larry was born in Ravenwood, MO, on January 25, 1947, to Joseph J. and Doris F. (Wilson) Vance. He grew up in Ravenwood and Parnell MO area. He graduated...
MARYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Newton, IA
City
Jackson, MO
City
Unionville, MO
County
Decatur County, IA
City
Leon, IA
State
Missouri State
City
Smithville, MO
State
Illinois State
City
Corydon, IA
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Decatur City, IA
City
Unionville, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Daviess County I-35 Ramps to Close for Resurfacing

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 intersections beginning Monday, June 20. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

North Harrison Determines Pre-School Charges Beginning July 1st

North Harrison School Board members made decisions regarding charges for preschool during their meeting Wednesday. North Harrison will offer morning 4-year-old preschool at no charge to students living in the North Harrison School District. If the 4-year-old stays for the afternoon session, there will be a $15 dollar per day charge.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rev. John Mohler Takes Over Reigns of Harrison Baptist Association

BETHANY, MO – John Mohler was approved to take over duties as Director of Missions for the Harrison Baptist Association Thursday night. The role of the DOM is to assist association churches in spreading the gospel and to serve as a catalyst to help churches partner together in the cooperative effort to reach their communities.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

NCMC Foundation Announces Unrestricted Gift

The NCMC Foundation has received an unrestricted donation from the estate of a 2011 NCMC Distinguished Alumni and former student. The donation will come from the Marvin and Jacqueline Sharp Trust. The late Marvin Sharp was a founding member of the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors and a former attorney for the city of Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#Amerin#Sib
northwestmoinfo.com

Allendale Man Killed in Violent Crash

ALLENDALE, MO – A crash inside the city of limits of Allendale resulted in a fatality Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 73-year old Max Calhoon of Allendale was northbound on Route T around 5:40 pm when his vehicle crossed the roadway and left the west side of the road, becoming airborne. The vehicle struck the ground and continued going straight, going airborne once again off an embankment before striking several trees and impacted the bottom of a pond.
ALLENDALE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Central Decatur Board To Select New Director Position From 3 Candidates

Three candidates have expressed interest in the Central Decatur School Board Director 3 seat being vacated with the resignation of Cayle Buckingham. To this point, three candidates have shown interest in serving in that position until the November election of 2023. Those three candidates presented themselves before Central Decatur’s school board during a meeting Wednesday. Those candidates include Nick Tharp, Jeff Landrum, and Jerri Eakes. The candidate will be appointed by the board.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

No Injuries Reported in Accident Involving Ringgold County Ambulance

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – No injuries were reported in an accident involving a Ringgold County ambulance on June 3rd. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place on Friday, June 3rd around 10:30 am as a Jeep driving by 63-year old Kellerton resident Mindy Lesan was struck by the Ringgold County ambulance as it was leaving the scene. The ambulance driver was identified as 52-year old Jonathan Ross of Mount Ayr.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Harrison County Health Department to Hold Town Hall Meetings

BETHANY, MO – Several town hall meetings will be hosted by the Harrison County Health Department to discuss the Community Health Needs Assessment. The first of five meetings will be held on Wednesday (June 22) at Eagleville City Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. A meeting will be held in Bethany on Thursday (June 23) at United Methodist Church from 7 to 8 p.m. Additional meetings are planned for Cainsville, Ridgeway, and Gilman City.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Authorities Investigating Fox Shot From Road

Authorities in Livingston County are investigating a incident in which a fox may have been shot from a vehicle inside of the Chillicothe city limits. According to information released by the Chillicothe Police Department, the Law Enforcement Center received a call Wednesday morning in reference to a fox being shot from a roadway in the 1500 block of 3rd Street. The caller informed authorities that at about 11:30 Tuesday night they heard a gunshot outside of their residence and looked out the window where they saw an older red Ford Ranger with rust, sideways in the street facing their driveway. That vehicle then sped off.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Humphreys Man And Browning Woman Arrested on Felony Charges

A Humphreys man and Browning woman were arrested Thursday afternoon in Sullivan County on felony level charges. Troop B of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 36-year-old Humphreys resident Charlie A. McGowan and 32-year-old Browning resident Laticia D. Smith at 2:35 P.M. Thursday in Sullivan County. Both individuals are...
HUMPHREYS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy