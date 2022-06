UNION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after drowning in a pool located in the town of Union. According to New York State Police, Troopers from SP Endwell were dispatched to a report of a drowning at Highland Park in the town of Union around 12:05 p.m. on June 17. When troopers arrived, a 12-year-old boy had already been pulled out of the pool by lifeguards and CPR was being performed.

TOWN OF UNION, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO