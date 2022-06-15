ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Dump truck crashes into empty houses in Greene County

By Johan Sheridan, Harrison Grubb
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1kz8_0gBwhi6b00

ASHLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A dump truck hauling asphalt crashed into two homes in Greene County Wednesday afternoon. The buildings were empty, but officials confirmed they believe one person died in the crash.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

The sequence of events is not yet clear, but one of the houses is reduced to rubble, and the other is heavily damaged. The fiery impact on State Route 23 was severe enough that the crash was reported as an explosion around 2 p.m.

“It appears that the truck was on the brakes, heavily coming down that steep hill, and either the brakes failed or it wasn’t enough to slow down,” Greene County Sheriff Pete Kusminsky said. “It was a fully loaded asphalt truck, so we’re still waiting on the numbers.”

Excavation is ongoing to reach the dump truck within the rubble.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Homeowners displaced, lose pets after fatal Greene County crash

ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greene County family is displaced following Wednesday’s fatal dump truck crash in Ashland. Authorities released new information about the accident Thursday, including identifying the victim as a 37-year-old Schenectady woman. Two homes along State Route 23 have been reduced to rubble following the crash. Shane Decker and his wife lived […]
WNYT

Truck driver dead, homes destroyed in Greene County crash

ASHLAND - A woman is dead after a dump truck crashed into a Greene County home. The crash caused a fire that destroyed that home, a barn and the home next to it. As NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday evening, It happened on Route 23 in Ashland, across from West Settlement Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, NY
Accidents
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, NY
County
Greene County, NY
WNYT

Mechanicville fire destroys truck, damages garage

MECHANICVILLE – A fire on Saratoga Avenue in Mechanicville is under investigation. The fire broke out around 4:20 Friday afternoon. A truck was destroyed, and a garage was damaged. Investigators say a person was inside the home and didn’t even know about the fire, just steps away. Firefighters...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#State Route 23#Greene County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, June 17

Today's five things to know include an update on the fatal crash in Greene County that reduced two homes to rubble, the arrest of two Felony Lane Gang members after a search near Albany Airport, and the sentencing- finally- of a Mechanicville-native serial child predator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Search continues for Columbia County larceny suspect

The search continues for a man accused of being involved in several larcenies in Columbia County. Eight people from Columbia County have already been arrested. Still on the run is 41-year-old Robert Perez. State police say among the items stolen were catalytic converters, a dump trailer, and a wood chipper.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Colonie police: Duo tried to steal cooking oil from businesses

Colonie police have arrested two men from downstate they say are back trying to steal from other Capital Region business after being spotted before. They are 24-year-old Anthony Matias and 27-year-old Jhojan Matos - both of Yonkers. Colonie police say Friday morning, around 7:30, an officer noticed the men in...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy