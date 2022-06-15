Santa Barbara County Fire crews rescue hiker from Santa Cruz Island

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews along with help from County Air Support performed a hoist trail rescue on Santa Cruz Island on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded to a medical emergency on a trail above Chinese Harbor just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, said county fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.

A 70-year-old fatigued man was airlifted to an awaiting National Park Service ranger car to "prevent a medical emergency event," Safechuck said, adding that he would return to Ventura via Island Packers.

The fire department and paramedics sent 32 people to assist the National Park Service with a hoist trail rescue, Safechuck said.

The incident remained active as of 1:15 p.m.

The condition of the hiker was not immediately known.

