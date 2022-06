Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI), talks about Siena's recent poll that found only 29% of New Yorkers think Mayor Adams is doing an "excellent" or "good" job so far. And Emily Ngo, NY1 political reporter, talks about the other findings in the poll, which asked people about quality of life issues and whether they approved of the administration's policies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO