Georgia mother reportedly left kids in hot car while shopping at Dollar Tree

ROSWELL, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in Georgia charged a mother for leaving her young children inside a hot car while she shopped at a Dollar Tree.

According to FOX affiliate WAGA , Eneilu Espinoza is charged with first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Her children, ages five and three months, were left alone inside the car in the parking lot of the store. A passerby reported the children locked inside the vehicle.

Investigators found Espinoza inside the store shopping at the time. The three-month-old had to be hospitalized, while the five-year-old boy was released into the custody of his father.

WAGA reports that the temperature outside at the time of the incident was at least 93 degrees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.