Georgia mother reportedly left kids in hot car while shopping at Dollar Tree
ROSWELL, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in Georgia charged a mother for leaving her young children inside a hot car while she shopped at a Dollar Tree.
🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
According to FOX affiliate WAGA , Eneilu Espinoza is charged with first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Her children, ages five and three months, were left alone inside the car in the parking lot of the store. A passerby reported the children locked inside the vehicle.Texas mother reportedly left infant at scene of wreck on the interstate, one alone at home
Investigators found Espinoza inside the store shopping at the time. The three-month-old had to be hospitalized, while the five-year-old boy was released into the custody of his father.
WAGA reports that the temperature outside at the time of the incident was at least 93 degrees.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 21