Roswell, GA

Georgia mother reportedly left kids in hot car while shopping at Dollar Tree

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

ROSWELL, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in Georgia charged a mother for leaving her young children inside a hot car while she shopped at a Dollar Tree.

According to FOX affiliate WAGA , Eneilu Espinoza is charged with first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Her children, ages five and three months, were left alone inside the car in the parking lot of the store. A passerby reported the children locked inside the vehicle.

Texas mother reportedly left infant at scene of wreck on the interstate, one alone at home

Investigators found Espinoza inside the store shopping at the time. The three-month-old had to be hospitalized, while the five-year-old boy was released into the custody of his father.

WAGA reports that the temperature outside at the time of the incident was at least 93 degrees.

Carolyn Francis
3d ago

People that leaves their children in a hot car there isn't a excuse in my book.That she been Tempted of murder.And the child die that should be be murder death penalty for both cases!!!!!In my book!!!!!

Joanne Kalish
3d ago

She should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law! How can a mother do that? There's no way she didn't know that was wrong. The heat in that car must have been unbelievable especially with the current heat wave we've been experiencing. Do your shopping when your children can be safe and taken care of by someone. No excuses for this situation.

user GA.
3d ago

there is something mentally wrong with a lot of people living in Georgia. since I arrived here 5 years ago I have seen nothing but absolute stupidity and ignorance from just about every single person I've met. you people need to find help.

#Dollar Tree#Crime
