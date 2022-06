(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run Veterans home in northern Illinois has now spread to 16 residents and 6 staff members. While the majority of the residents have shown no symptoms as of yesterday, a small number was showing some mild symptoms, all after being tested on Wednesday. However, one resident who had already been under hospice care and was “completely asymptomatic” died Wednesday, hours after testing positive for the virus. The State Public Health Department and local health department are assisting the IDVA.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO