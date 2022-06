Hopkinsville police are investigating a home invasion that led to gunfire being exchanged on Glass Avenue early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Glass a little after 1 a.m. and the report says while the homeowner, 71-year old Charles “Birddog” Paige, and the intruder exchanged gunfire, neither party was injured and the intruder fled the scene.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO