NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The state believes that avian flu was the cause of the deaths of dozens of cormorants at Dune Harbor Park near Muskegon. Megan Moriarty, a wildlife disease specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, told News 8 Friday that wildlife disease biologists collected four birds from the park in Norton Shores a couple of weeks ago. They were brought to the DNR’s wildlife disease lab, where samples were collected and submitted to the diagnostic lab.

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO