The City Street Division has completed work on the north end of Simon Sager Ave that connects U.S. Hwy 412 to Tahlequah Street. Crews have been working since late 2021 preparing the roadbed with red dirt and base material, installing the box culverts and constructing the bridge, constructing and pouring curb tie-ins to Tahlequah Street and to the bridge, and finally laying asphalt. Street striping was completed June 17th, and the street is now open to the public.

SILOAM SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO