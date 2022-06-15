ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vevay, IN

Mr. Robert Leon “Bobby” Leap

By Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Robert Leon “Bobby” Leap, age 73, of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on August 13, 1948 in Vevay, Indiana. He was the loving son of the late, Leon Thomas “Jimmy” and Norma Lee (Spencer) Leap. Bobby was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and was a 1969 graduate of the...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Mr. Larry Gene Peters

Mr. Larry Gene Peters, age 80, of Pleasant, Indiana, entered this life on July 13, 1941 in Vevay, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County and was the son of the late Dale A. and Ida Margaret (Riley) Peters. Larry attended school in the Switzerland County area. On November 4, 1967, Larry was united in marriage to Carolyn J. “Connie Jo” Poling in Patriot, Indiana. Larry was formerly employed for Alton Box Factory as a operator die press for 14 years. He was a self-employed carpenter for eight years and worked for Grote Manufacturing in the press department for five years. In 1991, he was employed for Aurora Casket Company in the shipping department and retired on July 11, 2008. Larry and Connie Jo lovingly cared for 58 children for several years in their home. Larry was a former member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church near Pleasant, Indiana. Larry passed away at 9:36 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence in Pleasant, Indiana.
VEVAY, IN
WRBI Radio

Marlin J. Henson, 75, Brookville

Marlin J. Henson age 75 of Brookville, Indiana died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Born September 3, 1946 in Barbourville, Kentucky he was the son of the late Martin Edward & Susan (Burns) Henson. He was retired having worked for much of his life doing carpentry and construction.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Don “Bear” Patrick, age 41, Waldron

Don “Bear” Patrick age 41, of Waldron, IN, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Don was born August 15, 1980, in Lawrenceburg, IN a son to Leah Lynn Patrick. Don graduated from Christian Academy in Greensburg, IN. After graduating high school, he worked several jobs eventually starting his own business as a Tower Climber. On September 29, 2018, he married Angelia Wullenweber in St. Marys, IN.
WALDRON, IN
WLKY.com

Police: Southern Indiana man promised pools, scammed nearly $100,000

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police say a southern Indiana man has scammed people out of nearly $100,000 by promising to build pools. According to investigators, Cameron Reas got $25,000 from a Floyd County man, the same amount from a Jeffersonville woman, and $50,000 from a Sellersburg man. Allen Chrisman says...
SELLERSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Beverly Jean Bradley

Beverly Jean Bradley, 62, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beverly was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on January 9, 1960 to Jerome and Dorothy McCree Draeger. She married Sid Bradley on March 5, 1983 and they enjoyed over thirty-nine years together. Beverly assisted her husband, Sid, in his State Farm Insurance office. She attended Redlife Church in Brookville and delighted in spending time with her family and grandchildren. Beverly was an accomplished Christian author and speaker and led people to Christ everywhere she went.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

In Memoriam: George Halcomb

VERSAILLES, IN — Longtime Versailles businessman George Halcomb has passed away. Halcomb started and ran several businesses in Ripley County, including Halcomb Home Center, and served as President of the South Ripley School Board in the early 1970s. He died Wednesday afternoon at Ripley Crossing in Milan. George Halcomb...
VERSAILLES, IN
KISS 106

Sign at Indiana Campground Features Hilariously Specific Bathroom Instructions

Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Ryan J. Strothman, 46, Batesville

Ryan J. Strothman, age 46, of Batesville, Indiana and formerly of Brookville died Tuesday June 14, 2022 at his home in Batesville following a lengthy illness. Born February 2, 1976 in Oxford, Ohio, he was the son of Sheldon & Vicki (Brack) Strothman. On August 20, 2011 he was united in marriage to Jennifer Short, and she survives.
WRBI Radio

Sharon Eisenshank

Sharon S. Eisenshank, 70, of Laurel, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. Sharon was born in Cincinnati on August 23, 1951, to John and Beulah Faulkner Combs. She graduated from high school in Harrison Ohio and earned an Associate Degree from Purdue University. On August 26, 2000, Sharon married Mike Eisenshank in Brookville and they have enjoyed over 20 years together. She was employed as an Office Manager for a roofing company. Sharon enjoyed riding motorcycles, caring for her flower gardens, listening to music, and most of all spending time with her family.
LAUREL, IN
WHAS11

Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old southern Indiana woman opens her own coffee shop

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
WRBI Radio

Obituary for Dennis E. “Big Daddy” Clark

Dennis E. “Big Daddy” Clark, 72, of Greensburg passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis. Dennis was born February 3, 1950, in Greensburg, Indiana as the son of Lewis and Anna Clark. Dennis grew up in Greensburg, attended Greensburg High School, and graduated...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Legend Says Abandoned Indiana Witches Castle is Haunted by an Evil Spirit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If I am walking through the woods it would be amazing to find something completely unexpected like an abandoned house, cabin, or building. That would be the ultimate reward for going on any sort of a wooded hike. I live for that kind of stuff.
shelbycountypost.com

Gillman Home Center to break ground on their new home center

Gillman Home Center will be breaking ground on their new Shelbyville location with a formal ceremony on June 23, at 1pm. Based in Batesville, Gillman Home Center is excited to begin construction on their 16th location right here in Shelbyville. With the current supply chain lead times and construction timelines, they are hopeful for a Winter 2022 / 2023 soft opening of the new store.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The Slowest Police Chase in Indiana History Ends with an Arrest

A man was busted after pushing a construction barrel down I-265 in a Walmart electric cart at 5 in the morning. Indiana State Police explain why it's illegal to drive a Walmart electric cart on the interstate after a crazy moment in Clark County. Spoiler alert, interstate traffic is very fast, Walmart electric carts are not. So yeah, it's dangerous. Here's what the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg had to say,
SELLERSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Delbert Roy Bohlke

Delbert R. Bohlke passed away on June 16, 2022 after a suffering a stroke earlier in the year. He was born in the Sunman/Milan area on May 14, 1934 and was 88 years old. He was married to Fay Ann Cook Bohlke for 63 years and she survives. Daughters are Angie Bohlke (60) who lives at home, and Wendy Beck (57) of Bright. Del’s pride and joy was his grandson Kyle David Beck, also of Bright. Del served his country in the United States Navy and was a long time employee of Seagrams in Lawrenceburg.
MILAN, IN

