Mr. Robert Leon “Bobby” Leap

Mr. Larry Gene Peters, age 80, of Pleasant, Indiana, entered this life on July 13, 1941 in Vevay, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County and was the son of the late Dale A. and Ida Margaret (Riley) Peters. Larry attended school in the Switzerland County area. On November 4, 1967, Larry was united in marriage to Carolyn J. “Connie Jo” Poling in Patriot, Indiana. Larry was formerly employed for Alton Box Factory as a operator die press for 14 years. He was a self-employed carpenter for eight years and worked for Grote Manufacturing in the press department for five years. In 1991, he was employed for Aurora Casket Company in the shipping department and retired on July 11, 2008. Larry and Connie Jo lovingly cared for 58 children for several years in their home. Larry was a former member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church near Pleasant, Indiana. Larry passed away at 9:36 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence in Pleasant, Indiana.

VEVAY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO