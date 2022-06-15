ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association between social participation and hypertension control among older people with self-reported hypertension in Japanese communities

By Takayuki Ueno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypertension control remains poor worldwide despite well-established strategies for lowering blood pressure. Social participation has been associated with a lower prevalence of hypertension, but evidence is scarce regarding hypertension control. The aim of this study was to examine the relationship between social participation and hypertension control among older people. We used...

Comments / 0

