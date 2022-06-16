ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holliday to face Barham in Primary Election

advantagenews.com
 6 days ago

www.advantagenews.com

advantagenews.com

Davis says he is running on his record

With a week left for campaigning before Primary Election Day, the race for the 15th Congressional District remains hotly contested. Two Republicans are running for the job, both incumbents, as the new district maps are forcing them to face each other. Rodney Davis of Taylorville has represented the 13th district...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Shirley Davidsmeyer

Shirley Ann Davidsmeyer, 81, formerly of Carrollton, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois. She was born in Mozier, Illinois on September 23, 1940, and was the daughter of Warren and Rosella (Vinyard) Howdeshell. For over 35 years, Shirley was employed in the Emergency Room...
CARROLLTON, IL
advantagenews.com

New closure coming on Route 109

If you use Illinois Route 109 to get back and forth between Godfrey and Jerseyville, you’ll need to continue to use other roads to get to where you’re going. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closing 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane. That’s a little further south than the project that closed the highway earlier this month.
advantagenews.com

Vielka Wilcox

Vielka Dawn “Vicky” Wilcox, 54, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born on February 3, 1968, in Frankfort, Germany, the daughter of Cheryl (Gardner) Hackler of Bethalto and the late Thomas M. Hackler, Sr.. She married Jerry Wilcox and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Katrina Mergen of Minocqua, Wisconsin, a son and daughter in law: Luke and Shelley Schlussler of Altoona, Wisconsin, her grandchildren: Marissa, Lindsey, Liz, Dom, Angel, Tony, Liam, Kaiylee, her brothers: Tom Hackler, Jr. and his wife: Tina of Rosewood Heights, David Hackler and his husband: Mike Volkenant of Minnetonka, Minnesota, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Public meeting to explain CrimeStoppers to Madison County residents

About a month ago the Madison County Chiefs of Police expressed interest in establishing a Crime Stoppers organization in the county. While most surrounding counties have such a program, many find it surprising that Madison County does not. A meeting is planned for Tuesday to let the public ask questions of representatives from several central Illinois CrimeStoppers programs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Donald Jennings

Donald E. Jennings, 77, passed away at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Nov. 5, 1944 in Highland, IL, he was a son of Virgil and Lila (Dennis) Simmons. He was a 1964 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. After graduating, he joined the...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton School District hosts job fair

You could start a new career with a local school district. The Alton School District is hosting what it’s calling a “Redbird Recruitment Fair” on Thursday at Alton High School. The district is looking for a variety of teachers, a speech language pathologist, and paraprofessionals. Dr. Wendy...
advantagenews.com

Liese Dodd and Baby Dodd

Liese Anne Dodd, 22, formerly of Jerseyville, was a beautiful young woman in all respects, whose life was tragically taken, along with the life of her unborn child, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The tremendous outpouring of grief testifies to the light she brought during her life – a light that somehow still shines during these dark days.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois holding Helping Heroes event for disabled veterans Tuesday

Disabled veterans and active military members in the Ameren Illinois service area are all invited to attend their Helping Heroes event this Tuesday in Granite City. Attendees can receive energy bill payment grants, special services, and have a chance to speak to representatives from the utility in person about their utility bills. The first 100 attendees will receive a storm preparedness kit,
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

With little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning. Even Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody was caught unaware. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody tells The Big Z the initial work is on the...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Godfrey offers storm clean-up options

In response to the storm that went through the Village of Godfrey last Friday, Mayor Mike McCormick has activated the Public Works Department to assist with pick-up and disposal of yard debris. Because employees are not permitted on private property, limbs and branches must be curbside and cannot be more than 8 inches in diameter.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder underscores domestic violence problem in America

Domestic violence continues to be more common than many believe, as it is underreported by its victims. That is the view of a professional at a local women’s shelter, who says no matter how long you have been dealing with an abuser, there are ways to get out. Oasis...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons edge LumberKings in Iowa

-0- The Alton River Dragons edged the Clinton (IA) LumberKings, 3-2 on Monday night in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons improve to 12-and-7 on the season while the LumberKings drop to 10-and-10 on the year. Scott Montesano has the River Dragons update from Iowa:. * Clinton scored 2 runs...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Lola Mae Dodge

Lola Mae Dodge, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Clair Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 2, 1943, in Edwardsville, IL to George and Lorna (Martin) Erb. She married Richard Dodge on September 26, 1964, in Edwardsville, IL. He survives.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wilma Baker-Ellsworth

Wilma Joy Baker-Ellsworth, 81, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her home. Wilma Baker was born to Mildred Juanita (Daugherty) and Sherman Bruce Baker in Rural Southeast Missouri in the late Depression Era. Though her early years were marked by economic modesty of that time period, she was rich in love extended by her parents and three sisters, and by a large family network including grandmothers, aunts, uncles, and beloved cousins with whom she enjoyed a close relationship. She graduated from Malden High School and received a full scholarship to Nursing School in St. Louis Missouri. She maintained lifetime friendships with many classmates.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Joseph Pellazari

Joseph Paul Pellazari, 37, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, June18, 2022 in Granite City. He was born on July 11, 1984 in Granite City, IL to Darrell Pellazari and Betty (Lindsay) Clark. Jospeh is survived by his father, Darrell Pellazari; step mother, Missy Pellazari of Granite City; step...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Ted Kuhnline

Ted Kuhnline, 33, of Jerseyville died peacefully in his sleep of complications due to lifelong illness on Tuesday, June 14. Born January 26th, 1989, he was the son of Dan L Kuhnline and Judith (Naber) Kuhnline. He was proud to be Uncle Ted to Henry (11), Matilda (10), Josie (7), Sammy (5) and Tallulah (4). He was beloved by his siblings, Matt Kuhnline (married to Cecilia) of San Francisco, CA, Grady Kuhnline (married to Gloria) of San Francisco, CA, and Dana (Kuhnline) Noerpel (married to Matthew), of Cincinnati, OH. Ted was the beloved nephew of Linda and Harvey Self of Godfrey, IL, Steve and Pam Naber of Jacksonville, IL, Brenda Garner of Virginia, and Jane and Ben Haugh of Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandmother, Alta Belle Mann of White Hall and her husband, Russell Mann, his grandfather, Marvin Naber of Carrollton and his wife, Barbara Naber, his aunt, Eunice Costello, of Roodhouse and uncle, Fred Albert Kuhnline. He was a 2007 graduate of Jersey Community High School. He was a great cook and passionate about animals. He loved music and played multiple instruments. He also loved art, and was an avid artist and crafter. He experimented with dozens of crafts and created many thoughtful gifts for friends and family. He was active in the local Pokemon Go community; his expertise and caring, generous personality helped create a community of hundreds of friends in the local area and around the world who will deeply miss his patience and dedication to sharing his knowledge and helping nurture others to enjoy the game and feel welcome. His wry sense of humor, easy patience, and generous nature will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will take place at White Hall Cemetery.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Tonia Unterbrink

She was born September 4, 1970 in Alton, the daughter of Rodger and Cynthia (Tinsley) Eaker. She married Kent Unterbrink on May 11, 2013, and he survives. Tonia loved music and crafts, and growing flowers and plants. She enjoyed sports and Nascar. Tonia loved traveling with her husband. her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandkids. She is remembered as loving her animals.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Vicki Douglas

Vicki Lynn Douglas, 67, of Granite City passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 20, 1955 in Granite City to Harold and Marjorie (Grove) Reutebuch. She is survived by her daughters, Shellie Douglas and her husband Albert Davis of Granite City...
GRANITE CITY, IL

