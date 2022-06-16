Holliday to face Barham in Primary Election

Ted Kuhnline, 33, of Jerseyville died peacefully in his sleep of complications due to lifelong illness on Tuesday, June 14. Born January 26th, 1989, he was the son of Dan L Kuhnline and Judith (Naber) Kuhnline. He was proud to be Uncle Ted to Henry (11), Matilda (10), Josie (7), Sammy (5) and Tallulah (4). He was beloved by his siblings, Matt Kuhnline (married to Cecilia) of San Francisco, CA, Grady Kuhnline (married to Gloria) of San Francisco, CA, and Dana (Kuhnline) Noerpel (married to Matthew), of Cincinnati, OH. Ted was the beloved nephew of Linda and Harvey Self of Godfrey, IL, Steve and Pam Naber of Jacksonville, IL, Brenda Garner of Virginia, and Jane and Ben Haugh of Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandmother, Alta Belle Mann of White Hall and her husband, Russell Mann, his grandfather, Marvin Naber of Carrollton and his wife, Barbara Naber, his aunt, Eunice Costello, of Roodhouse and uncle, Fred Albert Kuhnline. He was a 2007 graduate of Jersey Community High School. He was a great cook and passionate about animals. He loved music and played multiple instruments. He also loved art, and was an avid artist and crafter. He experimented with dozens of crafts and created many thoughtful gifts for friends and family. He was active in the local Pokemon Go community; his expertise and caring, generous personality helped create a community of hundreds of friends in the local area and around the world who will deeply miss his patience and dedication to sharing his knowledge and helping nurture others to enjoy the game and feel welcome. His wry sense of humor, easy patience, and generous nature will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will take place at White Hall Cemetery.

