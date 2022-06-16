Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Receives Shareholder Approval for Merger with Fulton Financial Corporation
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) (“Fulton”) and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP) (“Prudential Bancorp”) today announced that Prudential Bancorp shareholders have voted to approve Fulton’s acquisition of Prudential Bancorp and its subsidiary, Prudential...www.streetinsider.com
