ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

Allamakee Community School District honors retiring employees and those reaching milestone years of employment

Clayton County Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article30 Years of Service to ACSD...

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Hail damage hits Lamont

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
LAMONT, IA
kjan.com

Dad speaks as anniversary of disappearance of Evansdale girls approaches

(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
EVANSDALE, IA
wizmnews.com

Interstate shutdown, roads impassable around Tomah, after tornado hit

The interstate around Tomah is shutdown, along with multiple roads that are “impassable” due to a tornado touching down there. Semis blown over, is what the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, reporting a tornado hit near Highway 131 and County A and proceeded northeast towards Wyeville and onto the Juneau County line.
TOMAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allamakee County, IA
Local
Iowa Education
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#Acsd
AM 1490 WDBQ

Fire Destroys Residence Near Durango, Iowa on Wednesday

A fire destroyed a residence near Durango early Wednesday(June 15) afternoon. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department along with fire departments from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to 15072 Hyw 3 for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the residence was completely engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss. The estimated value was $100,000.
DURANGO, IA
KCRG.com

Drug operation seized in Fayette County

WADENA, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 17th, at approximately 12:30 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 16600 block of Empire Rd. During the search, officers found a multitude of illegal substances along with $4,745 in cash. The Fayette County Sheriff estimates nearly $60,000 worth of controlled substances were seized.
KCRG.com

Teen injured, vehicle totaled in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:23 am on June 16th, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on 200th St east of Acorn Rd. Investigators say a 16-year-old male was operating a 2008 Chevy Impala when he lost control of the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KCRG.com

Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing across parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and will continue into the evening. With the heat and humidity, some storms could become severe. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. “The heat and humidity this afternoon...
LAMONT, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Tornado Watch Issued for Tri-State Area for Tuesday(June 15)

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of our listening audience. The Tornado Watch is in effect until 10pm tonight for Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Delaware, and Clayton counties. The Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for possible severe weather that can sometimes contain Tornados. Severe Storms...
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Wild is new curator at McGregor Historical Museum

Brandon Wild is the new McGregor Historical Museum curator. He encourages others to check out the unique collection. “If you haven’t been in here, you’ll be surprised at the scope and interesting variety that’s brought together in this one little place,” he said. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
MCGREGOR, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy