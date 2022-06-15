Allamakee Community School District honors retiring employees and those reaching milestone years of employment

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
The interstate around Tomah is shutdown, along with multiple roads that are “impassable” due to a tornado touching down there. Semis blown over, is what the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, reporting a tornado hit near Highway 131 and County A and proceeded northeast towards Wyeville and onto the Juneau County line.
State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, asked how many were or had been teachers in the crowd of more than 30 at a Fayette County Democrats event Wednesday. About half of those seated on the terrace at Heaven Boutique Winery in Fayette raised their hands. Mathis, who joined the contest with...
The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed a tornado touched ground in the Tomah area on Wednesday. A second tornado touched ground in southern Juneau County around 4:45 p.m. and was heading towards Mauston.
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A West Salem teen has died following a watercraft accident on the Mississippi River on Tuesday. A letter to parents from the West Salem School District identified the teen as Marley Tauscher, who had just finished her freshman year at West Salem High School. According to the letter, Tauscher was on the cross-country and soccer teams at the school.
Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
A fire destroyed a residence near Durango early Wednesday(June 15) afternoon. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department along with fire departments from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to 15072 Hyw 3 for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the residence was completely engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss. The estimated value was $100,000.
WADENA, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 17th, at approximately 12:30 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 16600 block of Empire Rd. During the search, officers found a multitude of illegal substances along with $4,745 in cash. The Fayette County Sheriff estimates nearly $60,000 worth of controlled substances were seized.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:23 am on June 16th, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on 200th St east of Acorn Rd. Investigators say a 16-year-old male was operating a 2008 Chevy Impala when he lost control of the...
We know the housing market seems like it is going to be impossible for new homeowners to get a house. The price of houses has risen up to 34 percent since the pandemic started, making it more difficult for younger Americans to own a house. While we keep seeing houses...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing across parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and will continue into the evening. With the heat and humidity, some storms could become severe. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. “The heat and humidity this afternoon...
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of our listening audience. The Tornado Watch is in effect until 10pm tonight for Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Delaware, and Clayton counties. The Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for possible severe weather that can sometimes contain Tornados. Severe Storms...
Brandon Wild is the new McGregor Historical Museum curator. He encourages others to check out the unique collection. “If you haven’t been in here, you’ll be surprised at the scope and interesting variety that’s brought together in this one little place,” he said. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
